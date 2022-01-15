Making a fuss, Minister Bahlil Lahadalia deemed worthy of removal





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) found it necessary to consider deleting Bahlil Lahadalia of the post of Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM). Indeed, Bahlil’s claim that businessmen want the 2024 elections to be postponed has caused quite a stir. – President Joko Widodo () found it necessary to consider deletingof the post of Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM). Indeed, Bahlil’s claim that businessmen want the 2024 elections to be postponed has caused quite a stir. “Because it has been very loud, Pak Jokowi should consider impeachment of Minister Bahlil because he mentioned extending the term of the president,” Director of Political Studies and Public Policy (P3S) Jerry Massie told Jakarta, Friday (1/14/2022). According to him, what Bahlil said did not reflect the figure of a presidential aide who should be calm. He said Bahlil’s actions indicated there had been an error in the interpretation of the president’s instructions. Read also: The idea of ​​​​postponing the presidential election is considered dangerous for democracy As Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM, Bahlil is expected to work optimally to increase economic growth. “President Jokowi talked about refusing to extend his term for him. Now you don’t understand, maybe he is afraid that his position will be replaced later,” he said. Jerry said this issue amounted to tarnishing the Jokowi government’s performance as president towards the end of his term. If what is done is only to seek to confront superiors, it should not be necessary and should be corrected by all ministers in the Jokowi cabinet. “It is better to keep quiet and not talk about it because it will have an impact on President Jokowi,” he said. (rca)

