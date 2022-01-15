Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher mock Boris Johnson for attending Downing Street parties

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have mocked Boris Johnson for claiming a boozy night out in Downing Street was a ‘work event’ as the rest of Britain went into lockdown in 2020.

A total of 13 parties – most held in Downing Street – have been leaked in the past two months, some of them attended by the Prime Minister. They were reportedly detained at a time when indoor socializing was prohibited.

The scandal engulfed Johnson and the Conservative Party, forcing the Prime Minister to issue an unprecedented apology to the Queen for the events, some of which took place on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Gary Neville has been a vocal critic of Boris Johnson and the Conservative government

Speaking ahead of Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace on Friday night, Neville and Carragher seized the opportunity to put the boot on Johnson.

“It’s a particular rivalry, but to be fair, we have those Friday night football games, we were at Brentford one last time, it was absolutely fantastic,” Neville joked. “We always seem to throw a massive party.”

Carragher continued to bully the prime minister in what appeared to be a pre-worked sketch by the duo.

Jamie Carragher also stuck the boot at the Prime Minister for attending locked out parties

“Let’s be frank tonight, although it’s not a party, it’s about work,” he said, subtly referencing Johnson’s admission that he had indeed attended a party, but only because he thought it was a business event.

“If you talk to Graham Potter, Patrick Vieira, those 22 players on the pitch – they must know the difference between work and a party and if they mess up and think they’re in party mode, they’re going to be big , big trouble.

Neville and Friday Night Football host Dave Jones struggled to keep a straight face after Carragher’s comments, with Jones joking that it “looked like a political show”.

The remark was quickly followed by Neville who joked that “Sue Gray will decide that”, in reference to the official investigating the allegations.

The political cameo ended with Carragher concluding: “You were watching, Prime Minister.”

Ant and Dec who often take aim at Mr Johnson on I’m A Celeb loved Neville and Carragher’s impression on Friday Night Football

It comes as the Prime Minister faces even more criticism on the party row following new revelations about driving in Downing Street during last year’s lockdowns.

It was revealed on Thursday that No 10 staff had been drinking at two going away parties the night before the Queen cried alone at Prince Philip’s funeral.

It is claimed that during one event, in the basement of No10, the helpers drank so ‘excessively’ that one person was sent to a nearby co-op with a wheeled suitcase to be filled with wine, beer and spirits.

There was even a nightclub where staff were DJing and it got so loud that one attendee broke baby Wilfred Johnson’s swing, according to the Telegraph.

The latest revelations came just days after Boris Johnson apologized to House of Commons MPs after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ garden party at No 10.

Mr Johnson was forced to apologize to the Queen on Friday for attending the events

During a stormy PMQ on Wednesday, Mr Johnson confessed he spent 25 minutes at a ‘BYOB’ party on May 15, 2020 during the first national lockdown, but insisted he thought it was was a “work event” and was permitted by the rules. in place at the time

However, his apology sparked a backlash after he claimed the drink-fueled event, which took place at a time when only two people were allowed to meet outside in a public space, was “a of work”.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Johnson apologized for attending the party.

“I want to apologize,” he said.

“I know millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months.

“When I went to this garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I implicitly believed it was a a work event.

Tonight’s bombshell allegations, the first that anti-lockdown parties have taken place in 2021, will put further pressure on the embattled Prime Minister, who is fighting for his political life over the ‘Partygate’ scandal. Pictured is an image of an alleged anti-lockdown party at No 10 on May 15, 2020

“In hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found another way to thank them.

It comes as Mr Johnson today apologized to the Queen for leaving Downing Street hours before Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said an apology was issued at Buckingham Palace for the “regrettable” behavior in April last year.

“It is deeply regrettable that this took place in a time of national mourning and No 10 has apologized to the Palace,” the spokesperson said.

However, it is understood an official called the Palace and his aides declined to say whether Mr Johnson – who was not at the booze-fueled event – ​​would personally speak to the monarch about the matter.