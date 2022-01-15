Alberto Fernndez travels to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin before meeting Xi Jinping in China

Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin on Thursday February 3 in Moscow. And on Friday the 4th, he will be in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics organized by Xi Jinping, who will receive the Argentine president the next day.

Stopover in Russia be 48 hoursand was added to the trip to China last week. To be Fernndez’s first bilateral with Putin and Xi, a relationship fueled first by the heat of the coronavirus, purchased medical supplies, the Sputnik V vaccine and Sinopharm. For the Russians and the Chinese, this is part of their landing in Latin America. Now the relationship seeks new understandings in investments and collaboration in science and topics of common interest.

There are also sensitive issues for Argentina, but they are not ripe. At the time, from the Ministry of the Economy, from Martn Guzman, they had mentioned the idea of look to russians for some sort of currency exchange, taking into account Argentina’s meager foreign exchange reserves and Russia’s voluminous international reserves: at the end of 2021, they exceeded 623,000 million dollars.

This idea has not prospered so far, but Fernndez and Putin will find themselves in the heat of the overall Russian-Argentinian association which has never made much headway in investment and trade.

Alberto Fernndez’s trip to Moscow and Beijing – both with small delegations – will take place at a time when The agreement with the International Monetary Fund is still not closed for the external debt.

Guzmn could not do it and this Tuesday 18 be in washington santiago cafeo with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who spoke about it among other issues central to the bilateral and regional agenda. Washington has repeatedly told Argentines that it is wary of the Chinese and Russian presence in Latin America.

The government confirmed the trip to Moscow on Friday afternoon, after this newspaper asked about the appointment, since it was reported that the meeting would take place first in Beijing.

Putin is one of ten leaders who will compete in the Winter Olympics hosted by President Xi. These were boycotted by Joe Biden as part of Western accusations against the Chinese government’s human rights policy in the Xijiang region. Especially against the Muslim minority of the Uyghur people.

Presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini – who led the negotiation for the purchase of Sputniks – and the ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Zuan – who was in Buenos Aires these days – insisted that Alberto F. go especially to Russia, and does not meet Putin in Beijing. Putin and Fernandez they have already spoken three times between 2019 and 2021.

Similar advice was given by the Ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, who announced at the time the presence of Albero Fernández at the Olympics and the possible signing during this visit of Argentina’s memorandum of accession. to the so-called Silk Road:the million-dollar investment project of the Asian power in the countries which are its partners.

The meeting with Xi and Putin is a strong and risky decision by Fernández in several respects. China and Russia maintain a permanent state of tension with the United States, which increased with Donald Trump in the China affair on trade issues, and continued with Biden, which in turn stoked the fight with Putin, on the conflict in and with Ukraine.

Close to the president they said Clear that the government not interfere in conflicts that are foreign to it, such as the one between the Russians and the Chinese and the North Americans.

But at the same time, they cannot remain indifferent to the interests of the White House in Latin America, where they are highly suspicious of the Sino-Russian presence. This was made known at the time by Biden advisers Jake Sullivan (White House security adviser) and Juan González (advisor in the region)

Alternately, China and Russia compete for their political and economic presence in Latin America, although after decades of rivalry during the Cold War, they initiated a policy of alliances in their region. This strengthens them against the United States. Russia has political power and also economic partners like Venezuela and Cuba.

China’s economic power is matched only by the United States. It is global and clashes with some of the projects sought by Russia. Both want to sell planes, military equipment and a nuclear power plant. Both seek to land in the local infrastructure.

Recently, during the visit of a delegation of Russian businessmen to Argentina, the Russian company TMH confirmedthe purchase of 70 trains. It was an $864 million contract. The acquisition began to take shape in a tender in 2018. The cars were planned to go to the San Martín line, which is not electrified, but the government has said these units could end up on the Mitre, Sarmiento or Roca lines already electrified.

