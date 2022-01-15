Politics
Daily Live News Updates: January 16 will now be observed as National Startup Day, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared January 16 as National Startup Day. “We have decided to celebrate January 16 as National Startup Day,” he said. Startups are going to be backbone of new India, he added.
Number of patents granted has risen to 28,000 last year from 4,000 in 2013-14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Telangana Minister replies to Elon Musk’s tweet revolving around the difficulties of setting up shop in India
Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in wor… https://t.co/DBJ7GMyMlQ
—KTR (@KTRTRS) 1642184220000
Today, Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000- positivity rate will be around 30%; hospital admission rate hasn’t risen in past 5-6 days. This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85% of hospital beds vacant.
– Delhi Health Min Satyendra Jain
Joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which is a constructive step: Gen Naravane on eastern Ladakh standoff
Our message is clear, Indian Army won’t let any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along country’s borders to succeed: Gen Naravane
BJP to release its first list of candidates today at 12.30 PM
Source: ET Office
14th round military-level talks held between India, China recently to keep situation under control: Gen Naravane on eastern Ladakh standoff.
Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from 23rd January instead of 24th January to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose: GoI Sources
General MM Naravane presents awards and unit citations; confers Sena medal to Major Anil Kumar and Major Mahinder singh.
Former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joins Aam Aadmi Party, a day after snapping his 50-year-old tie with Congress
Odisha logs 10,856 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities
Election Commission to take a call on holding poll rallies and roadshows today, with CEC Sushil Chandra holding series of virtual meetings with Health Secretary, Chief Secretary & Chief Electoral Officers of poll-bound states: Sources
Parade underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi to mark Army Day.
The country recorded 402 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,752: Union Health Ministry
6,041 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in India so far: Union Health Ministry
India reports 2,68,833 fresh COVID cases (4,631 more than yesterday) and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Active case: 14,17,820; Daily positivity rate: 16.66%; Confirmed cases of Omicron: 6,041
PM Modi pays tribute to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on his birth anniversary
Sharing a video showcasing an aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue located in Tamil Nadu that he shot last year ahead of his election rally in Kanyakumari, the Prime Minister said Thiruvalluvar’s ideals “stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth.”
Army Day today
delhi | Chief of Armed Forces – General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), a… https://t.co/Zd9PwIJNha
— ANI (@ANI) 1642217862000
J&K extends covid restrictions
- Restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir shall continue to remain in force till further orders, says new notification
- There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends; night curfew to remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety: PM Modi
Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families… https://t.co/1eIXHnkx1W
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1642214627000
Jallikattu in full swing!
People gather to mark the second day of bull-taming sport #Jallikattu in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Visuals from this m… https://t.co/6lZMqd7uzF
— ANI (@ANI) 1642213755000
Mizoram reported 373 recoveries and 1 death. Active boxes 7685
Canada reported 20,036 new COVID-19 cases Friday noon, raising its national total to 2,706,977 cases with 31,306 deaths, according to local media CTV.
China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier
Ukraine says it has uncovered clues Russia could have been behind a cyberattack that knocked out government websites in Kyiv at a time of mounting tensions between both neighbours: AFP
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to the ‘very poor’ category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339, according to SAFAR-India
Security forces have seized a huge amount of explosive materials in Odisha
Odisha | Security forces have seized a huge amount of explosive materials of a banned outfit from a forest in Malka… https://t.co/I594Wv0W3I
— ANI (@ANI) 1642207513000
Brazil registers 112,286 cases of coronavirus, 251 COVID-19 deaths
Djokovic again detained in Australia
Novak Djokovic was again detained in Australia Saturday, after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared the unvaccinated tennis superstar a threat to the public.
United States announces website to order free COVID19 tests starting January 19
HDFC Bank will declare Q3 results today
Analysts expect 12-18 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit and 11-17 per cent growth in net interest income for HDFC Bank during the December quarter.
Indian Army will celebrate the 74th Army day today
PM Modi to interact with more than 150 startups today
- Startups from various sectors such as enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment besides agriculture and health will be part of this interaction, the PMO said on Friday.
- More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes
- The event marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the ‘Startup India’ initiative.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/latest-daily-news-and-live-updates-january-15/liveblog/88907846.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
