Alberto Fernndez will travel to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin before meeting Xi Jinping in China

Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin on Thursday February 3 in Moscow. And on Friday the 4th, he will be in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics organized by Xi Jinping, who will receive the Argentine president the next day.

Stopover in Russia it will be 48 hours, magnitude added to the trip to China. Will be Fernndez’s first bilateral with Putin and Xi, a good relationship, fueled first by the heat of the coronavirus, by the medical supplies bought from him, and by the Sputnik and Sinopharm vaccines. But now the relationship seeks new understandings in investments and collaboration in science and topics of common interest.

There are also sensitive issues for Argentina but they are not ripe. At the time, from the Ministry of the Economy, Martn Guzmn had raised the idea within the government of turn to russians for some sort of currency exchange, taking into account the large international reserves of this country which, at the end of 2021, exceeded 623,000 million dollars.

This idea has not prospered so far, but the presidents will find themselves in the heat of the comprehensive Russian-Argentinian association which has never made much headway in terms of investment and trade.

Alberto Fernndez’s trip to Moscow as well as to China – he will go both with small delegations – will take place at a time when sThe agreement with the International Monetary Fund is still not closed for the external debt.

Guzmn could not do it and this Tuesday 18 will be in Washington Santiago Caféo with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken talking about it among other central issues on the agenda. Washington has repeatedly told Argentines that it is wary of the Chinese and Russian presence in Latin America.

The government confirmed the trip to Moscow on Friday afternoon, after this columnist inquired early about the appointment, as it had been reported that the meeting would first take place in Beijing.

Putin is one of the ten leaders who will participate in the Winter Olympics organized by the Xi government, but who have been boycotted by Joe Biden to protest against accusations against China’s human rights policy.

At that time, the presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini -who led the negotiation for the purchase of Sputniks-, and the ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Zuan -who was in Buenos Aires these days- insisted that ‘Alberto F. was to go specially to Russia, to meet Putin, with whom he has already spoken three times on the telephone since he came to power.

Similar advice was given by Sabino Vaca Narvaja, who announced at the time the presence of Albero Fernndez at the Olympic Games and the possible signing during this visit of Argentina’s memorandum of accession to the so-called Silk Road, the millionaire Chinese investment project in the countries that are its partners.

The meeting with Xi and Putin will result in a strong change in Fernndez’s foreign policy in several ways. China and Russia maintain a permanent state of tension with the United States, which increased with Donald Trump in the China file due to trade problems, and continued with Biden, which in turn heightened the fight with Putin, now because of the conflict in and with Ukraine.

Close to the president they said Bugle that the government will not interfere in conflicts that are foreign to it, such as the one between the Russians and the Chinese and the Americans. But at the same time, they cannot ignore the interests of the White House in Latin America, where they are highly suspicious of the Sino-Russian presence. They made it known at the time.

Alternately, China and Russia compete for their political and economic presence in Latin America, even if after decades of rivalry during the Cold War, they have begun a policy of alliances in their region which strengthens them against the United States. Russia has political power and also economic partners like Venezuela and Cuba. Argentina is for them a country that does not identify exactly with the Bolivarian axis.

China’s economic power is unprecedented. It is global and clashes with some of the projects that Russia is looking for. Both want to sell planes, military equipment and both want to sell a nuclear power plant.

Recently, within the framework of the visit of a delegation of Russian businessmen in Argentina, the Russian company TMH confirmed the purchase of 70 trains, within the framework of a contract of 864 million dollars. The acquisition, which began to take shape in a tender launched in 2018, was designed for the cars to go to the San Martn line, -not yet electrified-, although the government has said these units could find themselves on the Mitre, Sarmiento or Roca, which were already electrified.

