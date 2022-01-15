Legi Market to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, Gibran wants to inaugurate himself





Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka accompanying Director General of Human Settlements KemenPUPR, Diana Kusumastuti at Legi Solo market. [suara.com/ariwelianto]

The Legi Solo Market is confirmed to be inaugurated next week, Thursday January 20, 2022 later

SuaraSurakarta.id – Pass the inheritance alone confirmed to be inaugurated next week, Thursday January 20, 2022 later. Traders are also ready to welcome the market which is the center of food trade in the city of Solo. Because the newly built market is ready to be inaugurated, traders have already occupied the kiosks or stalls provided for the sale. Information Pasar Legi will be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). It’s just that at the request of the mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka doesn’t know yet. Even Gibran plans to inaugurate the market built by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (KemenPUPR). Read also :

Jokowi Mania officially reports Ubedillah Badrun to Polda Metro Jaya “Nek sing is official for me, pye to?. Ora by to, Pasare Solo, you know”, explained Gibran during his meeting on the sidelines of the review Pasar Legi, Saturday (15/1/2022). According to him, if President Jokowi or the ministers want to inaugurate it, the timetable will be expected. “They are all busy, but they are still waiting. The inauguration request has been made, who will inaugurate will be discussed again,” he said. When asked if it will be inaugurated by DPR President Puan Maharani. Because when reviewing the Legi Market construction process in 2021 yesterday, Puan wanted to be able to inaugurate it. “I don’t know, it’s clear to me. So I keep asking, if the official is even better, the market is Solo,” he said. Read also :

JoMan claims to have proof of Ubedillah Badrun’s report at the helm of KPK Gibran stressed that Legi Market is ready to be inaugurated. There are traders complaints, such as high and slippery stairs and noisy fans which will be dealt with as you go along, the most important thing is that all traders are in.

