Downing Street party scandal: Boris Johnson ‘Wine time Fridays’ for No10 every pandemic week

Wine hour Fridays are a long-standing Downing Street tradition, to help staff relax at the end of the week, however, given the restrictions at the time, it was understood they would be prohibited. Yet sources say the event has continued on many Fridays in 2020 and 2021 despite the introduction of restrictions to help curb the surge of Covid. Boris Johnson has held wine hour Fridays every week during the Covid pandemic, an exclusive report has revealed. Sources told the Mirror that Boris Johnson regularly witnessed the gathering and that a 142-drink fridge had been invested in to keep their bottles of white wine, Prosecco and beer cool. He understood the event even saw Dominic Cummings stick around for a glass of wine after leaving No 10 on November 13, 2020. Downing Street scandal: Another 'boozy' party involving the Covid task force at No10… It comes after reports that Downing Street aides took a suitcase, filled it with alcohol and brought it back to Downing Street the day before Prince Philips' funeral. According to the sources, this ritual was not unique. Sources said aides took turns visiting the local Tesco Underground in Westminster on Fridays with a wheeled suitcase to fill the 34-bottle capacity fridge. At the time, the rules prohibited two or more people from different households from meeting indoors unless reasonably necessary for business purposes. Downing Street today apologized to Buckingham Palace after it was revealed further parties were held at No 10 the day before Prince Philips' funeral last spring. Captain Steve Higham, then defense adviser to the Prime Ministers, was considered a regular attendee by sources. Sources said the gatherings sometimes went on until midnight with up to two dozen helpers drinking wine and beer and playing games like Pictionary. They were particularly popular from fall 2020 to spring 2021, when staff were tired of strict Covid restrictions, sources said. Yet it wasn't until the restrictions began to ease that their popularity faded as the country began to open up and staff no longer had to rely on them for social interaction.

