Sekber encourages Jokowi candidates for 2024, paired with Prabowo





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia — A number of people calling themselves the Joint Secretariat Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) declared their support for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and PresidentJoko Widodorun for presidential election 2024. They consider that Jokowi’s leadership in the second period has made progress for Indonesia and want Jokowi-Prabowo to continue his work through Volume II of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet in 2024. “We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto, presidential candidate, and Mr. Joko Widodo, vice-presidential candidate (cawapres), under Volume II of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet to present themselves in the 2024 elections,” Prabowo-Jokowi secretary general Gisel Italiane said in a written statement on Saturday (1/15). The volunteers say Jokowi succeeded in consolidating power by recruiting Prabowo into the government’s second term. They considered the possibility of creating political stability, both in government and in parliament. Secretary Prabowo-Jokowo said Prabowo-Jokowi’s appointment was necessary to continue Indonesia’s development. They said the post-pandemic economic recovery needed to be watched. Additionally, the volunteers said there were a number of strategic projects that required continuity of government. One of them is the project to move the national capital to Penajam Paser Utara. “In order to continue the continuity of work and national development towards advanced Indonesia,” Gisel said. Previously, a similar statement was made by a volunteer named Jokowi-Prabowo (Jokpro) 2024 DKI Jakarta Community. On October 23, 2021, they supported Jokowi-Prabowo’s candidacy in 2024 to remove political polarization. “So far we know that in the presidential election of 2014, the Pilkada of 2017 and the presidential election of 2019 yesterday (there was a polarization). If something like that happens again in 2024, the escalation will get bigger and bigger and it will be harder and harder to control,” said Jokpro 2024 community leader Baron Danardono Wibowo. Arrangements for the election of the President and Vice President are governed by Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution. “The President and Vice President are elected for five years, after which they are eligible for re-election to the same office, only for one term.” In addition, article 169, letter n, of the electoral law states that one of the requirements for a candidate for the presidency and the vice-presidency is that “they have never exercised the functions of president or of vice-president, for two terms in the same office”. A number of parties interpret these provisions differently. One of them is that a president who has served two terms cannot be reelected even for the office of vice president. (dhf/arh)



