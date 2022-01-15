The Prabowo-Jokowi secretariat appears for 2024, the reason is for development





After the emergence of the Jokowi-Prabowo Subianto 2024 (JokPro) community, the joint Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) secretariat has now emerged, which is pushing for the two figures to run in pairs in the 2024 presidential election. Photo/SINDOnews

JAKARTA – After the emergence of the Joko Widodo (Jokowi)-Prabowo Subianto 2024 (JokPro) community, the Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) Joint Secretariat has now emerged, which encourages the two figures to run in pairs in – After the emergence of the Joko Widodo (Jokowi)-Prabowo Subianto 2024 (JokPro) community, the Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) Joint Secretariat has now emerged, which encourages the two figures to run in pairs in presidential election 2024 future. “We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat (Sekber) are encouraging Mr. Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo, the vice-presidential candidate,” said Prabowo Jokowi Coordinating Secretariat Chairman. , G. Gisel during the Prabowo Jokowi conference. statement in North Jakarta, Saturday (15/15). 1/2022). Gisel said that during President Jokowi’s second term in office after his inauguration on October 20, 2019, Indonesia had at least made some progress. Through the formation of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet, the ministers of this second period tried to provide the best performance for all the people of Indonesia. Also Read: Opinion Poll: Prabowo Subianto, NU Residents’ Presidential Candidate “By giving positions to the partisan party and also to his political opponent, Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra party, as Minister of Defense (Menhan). Of course, this is a tactical, strategic step, and a major decision taken by the president Jokowi to consolidate political strength and stability, both in government and parliament,” he said. However, Gisel acknowledged that this period of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet was in a difficult and challenging position. The impact of the global crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of life, especially the economy and health. “It means that this period is difficult for the government to reverse the situation so that Indonesia can become a developed country. Not only Indonesia, all countries are struggling to save themselves from such enormous economic pressure,” he said. said Gisel. Read also: Simulation of the 2024 presidential election: Coupled with a certain number of figures, Prabowo remains superior On the demand side, he said, supply and production have been constrained by the virus. This condition requires a prompt and appropriate response from the government. Both in the health sector and in the economic field. So that Indonesia does not fall into recession. Fortunately, so far Indonesia has not fallen into recession. During this time, many countries have experienced a recession, including neighboring Singapore,” he continued. Therefore, Gisel believes that Prabowo and Jokowo should pursue sustainable development. By accelerating investments, the government succeeded in enacting Law no. 11 of 2020 regarding the Job Creation Act so that economic reforms and ease of business licensing can be achieved. In the infrastructure sector, the government assures that the construction of infrastructure and transport networks in various parts of Indonesia does not stop even if the spread of Covid-19 cannot be controlled. Gisel added that no less important is the program of transfer of State Capital Status (IKN) from DKI Jakarta to the regencies of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan, which is expected to start on the first semester of 2024. “Based on this realization, we at the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo, the vice-presidential candidate, under Volume II of the Forward Indonesia cabinet to run in the 2024 elections,” he said. (chip)

