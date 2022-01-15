Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the contribution of startups across the country – The New Indian Express





Through YEAR NEW DELHI: While praising the contribution of startups across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that about five years ago India didn’t even have 500 startups but today that number has surpassed 60,000. “India’s startup ecosystem is continually discovering and improving. It is in a constant state of learning and change. Indian startups are now working in 55 different industries. Five years ago, India had no not even 500 startups. Today, that number is over 60,000,” the prime minister said while interacting with startups across the country. The Prime Minister said: “There is at least one startup in at least 625 districts across India. Almost half of all Indian startups are in Tier II or Tier III cities. This shows that people of all classes are converting their ideas into businesses.” The Prime Minister insisted on innovating for India, innovating from India. “I call on young people to realize their dreams globally, not just locally. “Innovate for India, innovate from India” – a mantra for young innovators. India is continuously strengthening its image of the largest millennial market in the world. Our needs and potential, from the rural economy to industry 4.0, are limitless,” he said. Highlighting trademarks filed over the past year in this area, the Prime Minister said: “In 2013-14, 4,000 patents were approved. Last year, over 28,000 patents were granted. In 2013-14, nearly 70,000 trademarks were registered. In 2021, more than 2.5 lakh trademarks have been registered. In 2013-2014, only 4,000 copyrights were granted. Last year it topped 16,000.” Prime Minister Modi said that India today believes in its youth and is making policies in that direction. “The startup track feature on the GeM platform is also used by startups to deliver their products to the government. Believing in the ability and creativity of the youth is the basis for the development of any nation. India, today believes in its young people and develops policies in this direction,” said the Prime Minister. He said: “From new drone rules to new space policy, the government is trying to give young people as many chances to innovate as possible. Our government has also relaxed IPR regulations. Central and state governments are also promoting a large number of incubators. . “ The Prime Minister interacted with startups today via video conference. Startups from various industries including agriculture, healthcare, business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment, and more. participated in this interaction. More than 150 startups were divided into six working groups around themes such as Growing from Roots; Push DNA; From local to global; future technology; Train champions in the manufacturing sector; and sustainable development. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating the Innovation Ecosystem”, is organized by DPIIT, Ministry of Trade and Industry, from January 10 to 16, 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.

