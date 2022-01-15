Opposition Pak parties blast Imran Khan’s government for passing Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021





Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 15 (ANI): Pakistani opposition parties have scolded the PTI government for passing the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 also known as the “Mini Budget” and the Finance Bill 2021 the State Bank of Pakistan (amendment) to meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Taking to Twitter, PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif said “Yesterday [Thursday] was a dark day in the country’s parliamentary history as the government imposed a mini-budget on the already reeling population [a] historic price hike,” reported The Express Tribune. Shehbaz castigated the PTI-led government and added that the people would not forgive the PTI for making their lives miserable. “The masses will bury them [PTI] with the power of their vote. It’s just a matter of time. The PML-N leader also mentioned the increase in electricity tariff and lamented the increase of Rs 4.30 per unit tariff. “The PTI government remains insensitive to the plight of the people whose lives it has. already done hell,” he added.

Questioning the intentions of the PTI government, he said, “This regime only listens to and protects the interests of its financiers and donors. Not only Shehbaz, but other senior PML-N party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal also have governance of the current regime. Senior PML-N leader Abbasi, at a press conference in Islamabad, said the bills in the National Assembly were rushed through and said the government was handing over Pakistan’s economic keys to the IMF, reported The Express Tribune. Iqbal also accused the government of playing an unfair role in passing the bills and said the SBP Bill was “in violation of all rules and regulations”. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also made a strong statement against passing the bills saying “There will be a tsunami of inflation [after the passage of the mini-budget],” (YEAR)

