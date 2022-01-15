Prime Minister Imran Khan for exploring the prospects of aid to Kabul from friendly countries





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday that Pakistan is committed to providing full support to the Afghan people to avert the humanitarian crisis in the neighboring country.

He ordered to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well as to avoid crisis there. He reiterated this while chairing the 3rd meeting of the Supreme Committee on Afghanistan and the United Nations appeal for aid to Afghanistan.

The Supreme Committee again expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and pledged that Pakistan would not abandon the Afghans in times of need. He renewed his appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide assistance at this critical time to avert economic collapse and save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well as to avoid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower, particularly in the medical, IT, financial fields. and accountant.

He also ordered to expand cooperation in minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development. Earlier, the Apex Committee was briefed on the progress made in in-kind humanitarian aid worth Rs 5 billion which included food items including 50,000 tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The Apex Committee has been informed that Afghanistan is on the brink of famine and crisis during this harsh winter. The crisis is making it difficult for the population to have enough food and shelter. The Committee resolved to stand with the Afghan people and urged the relief agencies to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civilian and military officers.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed national security issues. According to sources, the meeting discussed the first-ever national security policy, internal issues facing the nation and the overall security situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/925276-apex-committee-on-afghanistan-meets-pm-for-exploring-help-prospects-for-kabul-by-friendly-countries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos