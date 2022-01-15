Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind hail Indian military’s contributions to national security, India News News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 15th) saluted the Indian army on the occasion of Army Day. Praising brave soldiers, he extended his best wishes to veterans and their families for their contributions. Taking to his official Twitter, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the challenges Indian Army is facing noting that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrain and are at the forefront to help their fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters. “The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army to national security,” Prime Minister Modi wrote. Prime Minister Modi further said that India is also proud of the outstanding contribution of the military to peacekeeping missions abroad. READ ALSO | A look at China: Why India’s BrahMos missile matters in Asia Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also wished army personnel and veterans on Army Day. He said, “The Indian Army has played a pivotal role in ensuring national security.” “Our soldiers have shown professionalism, sacrifice and bravery in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service,” Kovind added. Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrain and are on the front line to help their fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters. India is also proud of the outstanding contribution of the army to peacekeeping missions abroad. pic.twitter.com/JnM9cpZDnu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022 Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet: “Our army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, steadfast in its commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian army.” Greetings and best wishes to all Indian Army personnel and their families on the special occasion of Army Day. Our army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in its commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2022 Earlier in the day, Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force Chief, Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, paid their respects at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day. Army Day in India is observed every year on January 15, to celebrate the day when Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa succeeded as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Fransis Bucher, the last commander in British leader. of India, January 15, 1949. Greetings on #ArmyDay!

The men and women of @adgpi are known for their unparalleled bravery, devotion to duty and unwavering patriotism. The nation is indebted to them for their selfless service in protecting the country from multiple threats. Best wishes to the soldiers and their families. pic.twitter.com/52QtmvHUKl Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 15, 2022 Warm tributes to veterans, brave soldiers and their families on #ArmyDay. Tribute to the indomitable spirit and selfless sacrifice of these brave men who put the national interest first to ensure the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. pic.twitter.com/HpQV06Pw7R Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 15, 2022 On Army Day, I salute all of our brave and dedicated soldiers and their families for their courageous and selfless service to the Nation. We are really proud of them.

Warmest Army Day greetings Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 15, 2022 At #ArmyDay, salute the courage and commitment of the Indian army.

The nation is grateful to them and their families for their service and sacrifice. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2022

