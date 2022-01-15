Politics
Exodus impact: Modi could replace Yogi as BJP mascot in Uttar Pradesh
Just days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was touted as the most popular face of the BJP in the state. the party’s top leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In Adityanath dressed in saffron, the BJP as well as dozens of saffron outfits saw a man who believed in hardcore Hindutva and who could easily ‘polarize’ any electoral contest on religious grounds through his aggressive tenor during public meetings.
But that was until the saffron party witnessed mass desertions of its senior OBC, Dalit and Brahmin leaders who were forcing their way into its main electoral rival – the Samajwadi Party (SP).
As many as 11 BJP lawmakers, including three powerful ministers from the OBC and Dalit communities, have resigned from the ministry and the party in the past four days. A few more resignations are in sight, according to the sources. Those who walked out were those who had played a key role in the massive victory of the saffron party in the 2017 assembly elections, as they had brought with them a large part of the non-Yadav and non-Jatav votes for the kitty. of the BJP and helped him get 40 percent. percentage of votes.
Interestingly, everyone who defected from the BJP squarely blamed Adityanath for their departure. Swami Prasad Maurya was more outspoken. “Lower caste leaders, even MP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, were forced to sit on the stools in front of Adityanath,” he said.
Suddenly, Adityanath appeared vulnerable and someone who might not be able to lead the fight in future polls, let alone secure an easy victory, which seemed certain just a few days ago.
The desertions have only forced the BJP to redesign its electoral strategy in the UP but have also, what many within the BJP say, impacted Adityanath’s stature and if BJP sources are to be believed, he (Yogi) could be replaced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party mascot in the state.
Although no member of the BJP state unit is willing to say so officially, there are whispers to its effect. “It is clear now that Yogiji may not be able to lead the fight…he can no longer be the face of the party…we will demand that Modiji take charge of the campaign in the state,” he said. said a senior BJP leader. talking to DHFriday.
The leader said the BJP would need more Modi rallies if it was to return to power, although he admitted the SP was now heavily committed to the fight in the upcoming polls.
It seems that the desertions have shaken the leadership of the saffron party, at least in the state.
That the mass desertions came as a shock to Adityanath himself was evident when the otherwise fiery CM chose not to take the names of key ministers and lawmakers who had been targeting him since leaving the BJP as he was addressing reporters in Gorakhpur on Friday. He simply said that those who believed in dynasty and family politics could never be the true sympathizers of the backwards and Dalits as he listed the measures his government had taken for the welfare of the two communities. .
