Boris Johnson and Prince Andrew: The British establishment is collapsing before our eyes





It doesn’t seem that we have quite taken the measure of events this week – that we have failed to grasp the wider significance of what is happening in Britain. Yes, Boris Johnson waits in the antechamber of political oblivion; and yes, the royal family faces the ruin of Prince Andrew. But these are not separate, discrete incidents. They bind together in a larger story – filled with an array of repulsive characters and shameful events – which tell a larger story: the collapse of the British establishment.

Never since the 1960s and the era of the Profumo scandal have the powers that be been so shaken. This invisible structure in which we all live – the nexus of power and elitism that shapes British life – is teetering. The terror within the establishment is such that it cannibalizes itself now: Tory turning on Tory, Royal eating Royal. Finally, the British establishment cheerleaders see what the rest of us have known all along: power in Britain has been built and maintained by those who have always looked down on us. The establishment cheerleaders were just too strong on empire, flags, nostalgia, tradition and glitz to see through it. Perhaps, now they will join the rest of us in modernity.

