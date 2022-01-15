Gisel encourages Prabowo – Jokowi to advance in the presidential election of 2024, here is the reason

Chairman of the Prabowo Jokowi Secretariat Coordinating Secretariat, G Gisel during the Prabowo-Jokowi declaration in North Jakarta, Saturday (15/1/2022). Photo: Secretary Prabowo-Jokowi

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – In the interest of sustainable national development towards an advanced Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo deserve to be nominated as presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

“We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat (SEKBER) encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto as the presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo as the vice-presidential candidate,” said the Chairman of the Coordinating Secretariat of Prabowo Jokowi, G Gisel during the Prabowo- Jokowi Declaration in North Jakarta on Saturday (15/15/2020). 1/2022).

Gisel said that during President Joko Widodo’s second term in office after being sworn in on October 20, 2019, Indonesia has at least made some progress.

Through the formation of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet, the ministers of this second period tried to provide the best performance for all the people of Indonesia.

According to Gisel, by giving positions to supporting parties and also to political opponents, Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra party as Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia.

“This is a tactical and strategic step and a major decision taken by President Jokowi to consolidate national political strength and stability, both in government and in parliament,” Gisel said.

However, Gisel acknowledged that this period of Indonesia Advanced Cabinet Volume II was in a difficult and challenging position. The impact of the global crisis and the Corona pandemic has had negative effects on all aspects of life, especially the economy and health.

“It means that this period is difficult for the government to reverse the situation, so that Indonesia is able to become a developed country. Not just Indonesia, all countries are struggling to save themselves from enormous economic pressure,” he said.