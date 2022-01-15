Secretary urges Jokowi to advance in 2024 presidential election to become Prabowo’s running mate





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Community groups on behalf of the Joint Secretariat Prabowo–Jokowi encouraging President Joko Widodo to stand as the vice-presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election of 2024, dueting Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as the presidential candidate. “The statement from the Prabowo-Jokowi secretariat encourages Prabowo Subianto, presidential candidate and Joko Widodo, vice-presidential candidate, under Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Volume II to stand in the 2024 general election,” said the coordinating president of the secretary of Prabowo-Jokowi, G . Gisel, in a written statement. , Saturday (15/1/2022). Also read: Gerindra hopes Jokowi will push Prabowo back to be 2024 presidential candidate Gisel said his party encouraged the Prabowo-Jokowi pair to pursue continuity of work and national development. He said Jokowi’s second term was in a difficult and difficult position due to the global crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic which impacted various sectors, especially the economy and health. According to him, these difficult conditions require a quick and precise response from the government so that Indonesia does not fall into a recession. “Fortunately, so far Indonesia has not fallen into a recession. During this time, many countries have experienced a recession, including neighboring Singapore,” Gisel said. Gisel also supports the government’s policy of enacting the Job Creation Act which he says facilitates investment through the simplification of regulations related to business and investment. Also read: Prabowo injected with Nusantara Vaccine Booster by Terawan The Secretary also praised the government’s continued development of infrastructure and transportation networks amid the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. “Next, no less important is the program of transfer of State Capital Status (IKN) from DKI Jakarta to North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regencies, East Kalimantan, which is expected to start in the first half of 2024,” Gisel said. . Get updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

