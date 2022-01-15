PM Modi will interact with over 150 startups today









New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating the Innovation Ecosystem”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 150 startups on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. via video conference.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event is organized by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Trade and Industry, from January 10 to 16. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.

The objective of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by stimulating innovation in the country.

“Startups from various sectors including agriculture, health, business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment, etc. will be part of this interaction,” said he declared.

“More than 150 startups were divided into six working groups based on themes such as Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said each group will make a presentation to the Prime Minister on the assigned topic during the interaction.

He further stated that the Prime Minister strongly believes in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation.

“This was reflected in the launch of the flagship Startup India initiative in 2016. The government has been working to create an atmosphere conducive to the growth and development of startups,” he added.

The PMO said this had a huge impact on the startup ecosystem in the country and led to a meteoric growth of unicorns in the country. (ANI)

