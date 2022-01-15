Jokowi becomes a public speaker at the PTS, circulating letters from students not coming to get administrative sanctions





Suara.com – A circular letter from Private Universities (PTS) was featured on social networks. In the circular posted by the Twitter account @mkusumawijaya, he said that the campus would organize the 67th anniversary. The event to be held on Monday (17/1/2022) is expected to be attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. President Jokowi will give Presidential conference with the theme of the implementation of Pancasila in the life of the nation and the state. Read also :

The vibrations of the Banten earthquake were also felt at Bogor Palace In order to make President Jokowi’s lecture a success on his Dies Natalis, the campus provides various rules that all students are required to attend the public lecture. “Students are required to be actively involved by participating in the Presidential Conference via the Zoom link and by registering their attendance via the student portal”, wrote a circular quoted by Suara.com. “Students who do not take the course will be sanctioned by the academic administration”, he added. UNPAR circular letter (twitter.com/mkusumawijaya/) The teasing is certainly getting various responses from netizens. “Try to correct the fourth point, exceptions better used for understandable things. If a student is sick, post-op, for example, recovers, are you kidding me, I still ask him to join?” citizen comments. Read also :

Kubu Raya beggars arrested, hiding for 3 days in the forest and telling their lover to return to Karawang “It’s an apt representation of the lingo of independent campus, independent learning,” satirizes other citizens.

