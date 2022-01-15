January 16 will now be celebrated as National Startup Day: Narendra Modi





Summary Startups from various sectors, including agriculture, health, business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech and environment, among others, took part in the event. Modi made the announcement during an interaction session with over 150 startups via video conference on January 15 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that January 16 will henceforth be celebrated as National Startup Day to help spread startup culture locally. Modi made the announcement during an interaction session with over 150 startups via video conference on January 15 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Startups from various sectors, including agriculture, health, business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech and environment, among others, took part in the event. Modi said, “Before 2014, only big metro companies thrived, today there is at least one start-up in 625 districts across the country. Among them, half are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where young people from poor and ordinary families are engaged in the development of start-ups. As a result, thousands of people are getting jobs, which is demonstrated by the speed and scale at which start-ups have grown in India, even during the global pandemic.” “The golden age of start-ups has begun, the Prime Minister proclaimed during Start-Up India Innovation Week, while urging innovators and entrepreneurs not to keep their dreams local. impression that different government departments and ministries are in contact with young people and start-ups, encouraging their new ideas such as the new rules on drones or the new space policy. The government’s priority is to give as many young people as possible opportunity to innovate, he added. “We are witnessing the benefits,” the Prime Minister noted, noting that compared to 4,000 patents filed in 2013-14, the figure for last year (2020-21) was 28,000. last, nearly 2.5 lakh trademarks were registered, up from 70,000 in 2013-2014. India’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index has risen from 81 to 46 thanks to the innovation movement. To facilitate this process, the government has extracted entrepreneurship and innovation from the network of bureaucratic silos. At the same time, the government has put in place institutional mechanisms to ensure the empowerment of young innovators. Start-Up India, Stand-India type programs are among such attempts, he said, adding that start-ups are a game-changer and will be the backbone of the new India. The government helped them turn their ideas into businesses. After the new drone policy, the army, air force and navy placed orders worth Rs 500 crore on many innovators in this segment. The government would also deploy large-scale drones to map village properties. Rapid urbanization may also be a priority area, although the Prime Minister did not mention smart cities. Last updated on January 15, 2022

