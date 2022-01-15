In the 2024 elections, the figure of Jokowi is considered unreplaced as president





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Danang Triatmojo TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The speech of the increase of the presidential term to 3 terms. This discourse is often discussed in the community lately. Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 Community Secretary General Timothy Ivan Triyono said one of the reasons the speech emerged was that there is still no better figure than Joko Widodo. He called Jokowi the benchmark or minimum number for someone to run for president. “Don’t leave this in 2024, we cannot find a replacement for Pak Jokowi or a successor for Pak Jokowi. For us, Pak Jokowi has set a pretty high benchmark for future leadership,” Timothy said in his statement, written on Saturday (1/15/2022). So, according to him, if in the presidential election of 2024 there was no personality who could match him, then Jokowi deserves to be renamed. Read also : Secretariat encourages Prabowo-Jokowi to qualify for 2024 presidential election, Observer: Degrading Jokowi because of Caste Down “So at least Mr. Jokowi is now the minimum number, yes. So if in 2024 later Mr. Jokowi can’t point out, look for a replacement or a successor, then like it or not, I hope Mr. Jokowi will make him name himself, point inwards,” he explained. . Previously, Indonesian Political Indicators Survey results revealed that the trend of public support for President Jokowi to return for three terms in the 2024 presidential election has continued to rise. Indonesian Political Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi explained that in September 2021, President Jokowi’s support for advancement for 3 periods was only 27.5%. However, this support has increased in the last 2 surveys, namely in November 2021 with a support level at 38.4% and in December 2021 it increased to 40%. Read also : Talkshow discussing Jokowi’s digital transformation attended by thousands of UMM students This upward trend is not much different from public support for an extension of the president’s mandate for 3 terms. In September 2021, only 23.9% of respondents supported the idea of ​​extending the presidential term to 3 terms. However, in the last 2 surveys, support for extending the presidential term has increased significantly. “In November 2021, those who agreed to extend the presidential term for three terms increased to 35.6% and increased again in December 2021 to 38.6%,” Burhanuddin explained in the publication of the results of the online survey, last Sunday (9/1/2021). .

