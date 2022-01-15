Prez Xi stresses national security as he prepares for his 3rd term in office





Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more efforts to safeguard national political security and social stability as he prepares for an unprecedented third term this year. In an instruction to the political and legal working committee of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi said efforts should be made to ensure fair access to justice for every individual, the agency reported on Saturday. Xinhua official press. Calling on the political and legal work front to uphold the absolute leadership of the CPC and draw wisdom and strength from the party’s centuries-old struggle, Xi urged party officials to promote the ability to prevent and defuse major risks and improve law enforcement and justice policies. and measurements. He also insisted on deepening the comprehensive reform of political and legal work and consolidating the achievements made in the education campaign for front line officers. Party committees at all levels should study and resolve important issues that impede political and legal work in a timely manner and help political and legal bodies discharge their duties in accordance with laws, Xi noted in the statement. ‘instruction. Efforts should be made to provide a solid guarantee to push forward the “peaceful China” initiative and promote the rule of law to a higher level, thereby welcoming the 20th CPC National Congress with solid actions, he said. declared. The 68-year-old Xi’s second five-year term as general secretary of the CPC, the central authority of power, will end this year. He is widely expected to continue in this position for an unprecedented third term and possibly for life after the CPC Congress, to be held once every five years, which is to be held in the middle of this year, and reappointed as chairman and head of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC). All of his predecessors, including Hu Jintao who handed over the reins to Xi in 2012, retired after two terms in office as a widely followed convention to encourage the party’s collective new leadership. A major constitutional amendment in 2018 removed the two-term limit for the president to allow Xi to continue in the post. Bridges for Xi’s retention as CCP general secretary were endorsed at last year’s meeting of the Party Plenum, a powerful party conclave, for his retention in power, possibly for life. Politically, the meeting is seen as significant for Xi, who in the last nine years of his tenure in power has become the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong. He was also named the party’s main leader in 2016, a status enjoyed by Mao. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always endeavored to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your constant encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these challenging times stemming from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant topical issues.

However, we have a request. As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to bring you more great content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/prez-xi-stresses-on-national-security-as-he-gears-up-for-3rd-term-in-power-122011500711_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos