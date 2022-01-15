Trump to put election demands front and center in Arizona





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump’s resolution to honor Capitol workers on January 6 would have been rejected by Hawley, says Senator Trump to rally supporters in Texas MORE will address the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at a campaign rally in Arizona on Saturday, setting the tone for his GOP wing entering the midterm cycle.

Election security issues and the results of the 2022 election will likely take center stage as his Democratic foes grapple with the franchise issue.

Democrats and critics of former presidents predict he will continue to spread his unproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him as the Jan. 6 House Select Committee kicks into high gear.

Trump was originally supposed to hold a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as counter-scheduling for a planned prayer service at the Capitol to commemorate the events of Jan. 6, but canceled it, saying he would instead touch on many of the topics he had planned to discuss at the press conference at the rally in Arizona.

The choice of Arizona as the rally location also fits with the theme of Trump’s continued and baseless claims regarding the last presidential election. Trump narrowly lost Arizona to President BidenJoe BidenHouse Democratic campaign arm overtakes GOP counterpart in final quarter of 2021 Putin’s ‘Brezhnev Doctrine’ involving Ukraine could backfire on inflation Rise in inflation adds pain to student loan debt PLUS in 2020. The GOP-controlled Senate ordered an audit of the results in Maricopa County following the 2020 election. The audit found that the President Biden had won the county by a larger margin than the certified final results showed.

The problem for Trump is that he’s going to be in Arizona, which he lost, so he’s going to spend all his time complaining, Republican strategist Keith Naughton said.

If there’s one thing we know about Trump, the one thing he loves more than winning is being a victim, he continued.

The rally will also provide Trump with plenty of opportunities to hit out at President Biden, who is grappling with the coronavirus crisis, escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and difficulties getting the vote through the Senate. .

I can’t imagine at this point things getting any worse for Democrats, Naughton said.

However, Naughton warned that Trump could likely walk away from more substantial issues, like national security.

I think he’s going to spend most of his time complaining about the election, complaining about Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Negotiators report progress towards 2022 spending deal Sinema undermines hopes of filibuster reform Graham says McConnell must make amends with Trump to be MORE Republican leader and Mike RoundsMike RoundsFed’s Brainard faces GOP pressure on climate stances The Hill’s Morning Report – For Biden it’s ok bad to worse how a nice senator from south dakota fell in a storm trump MORE, and basically stepping over what should be the perfect message, which should be the perfect message that goes after Biden for these national security reasons and the hypocrisy of Democrats, Naughton said.

Other Republican strategists argue that the issue of election security and integrity is still a priority for Republican primary voters, especially Trump’s base.

Voter integrity is a huge issue within the Republican base and there are a lot of Republicans who are somewhat out of touch with what a lot of Republicans think about the 2020 election, Republican strategist Ford OConnell said.

Republicans overall believe the 2020 election was fraught with problems and those problems are not being resolved by elected Republicans, not just in Arizona but across the country, he continued.

Trump made headlines this week after attacking Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.) for saying in a Sunday interview that the 2020 election was fair.

Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive, Trump said in a statement Monday.

Trump’s first rally of the midterm year also comes as the Republican Senate main field in Arizona heats up. Republican Jim Lamon has dealt with Trump and his base, backing a number of lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election. Lamon also called for the January 6 House Select Committee to be shut down in a editorial last week.

Meanwhile, a super PAC supporting GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters, Saving Arizona PAC, ran an ad last year hitting state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R), who is also running for the primary, for not touting Trump’s voter fraud allegations enough. In September, Brnovich requested documents from the state Senate and Maricopa County officials after the audit found Biden had won Maricopa County in 2020.

On top of all that, speculation has grown that Governor Doug DuceyDoug DuceyTreasury is threatening to claw back COVID-19 funds due to Arizona school’s anti-mask rules Discrimination case haunts Democrats in contest Arizona governor The time-limited conservative target group Tester, Sinema, Kelly PLUS (R) may be planning to head into the crowded primary. Ducey angered Trump in 2020 when he and Brnovich sat alongside Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs when she certified the 2020 election results.

In an interview with NPR on Thursday, Trump criticized Republicans in Arizona who accepted the 2020 election results as RINO, an acronym for Republicans in name only. He didn’t mention Ducey or Brnovich by name.

Democrats in Arizona and Washington, DC, say they are paying close attention to intra-party politics playing out between Trump and the states’ GOP Senate primary.

Trump is creating chaos in the GOP Senate primaries across the map, elevating deeply flawed GOP candidates, intensifying Republican infighting and forcing their candidates to grapple over who can suck Trump the most, the doorman said – Democratic Senate Campaign Committee spokesman Jazmin Vargas.

Republicans, meanwhile, say Trump’s visit to Arizona will only serve to help the party in what is expected to be a contentious Senate race.

It’s going to highlight the battle in Arizona just like it’s going to highlight the battle in Georgia and the battle in Florida, OConnell said. If the Republicans want to take the Senate, they have to win in Arizona.”

