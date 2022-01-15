Donald Trump’s Children: Inside Barron Trumps 26k-a-Year School With Flight Simulator | World | News





Trump: Pamela Karlan apologizes for referring to Barron in 2019

Donald Trump will address last year’s Capitol riots at a rally in Arizona today. The former president was to hold a press conference on January 6, the anniversary of the attack, but it was canceled at the last minute. Two senators had informed Mr Trump that the press conference was “not a good idea”, with many other Senate Republicans largely preferring to ignore him.

The press conference was due to be held at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, but he will now address “many of these important topics” at today’s rally.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida is just one of the few impressive estates he has.

It’s filled with a range of impressive amenities, including a beachfront swimming pool and sports courts for Millionaire Club members.

Once dubbed his “Winter White House”, Mr Trump moved there with his third wife Melania and their only child together, Barron, after leaving the White House, instead of returning to the “Trump Towers”. At New York.

Barron Trump attends the impressive Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach. (Image: Instagram: Oxbridge Academy/GETTY)

Barron is the youngest son of the former president. (Image: GETTY)

Barron, who turns 16 in March, attends nearby Oxbridge Academy, a $34,800-a-year (£25,527) private academy in Palm Beach.

It was founded by American billionaire businessman William I Koch in 2011.

The school’s website says it aims to inspire students in Years 7-12, the equivalent of Years 8-13 in the UK, by “offering a different approach to secondary education “.

He adds, “With access to cutting-edge technology, a 54-acre campus, and passionate educators, our approximately 500 students are poised to meet the world boldly with initiative and kindness.

The extensive grounds of Oxbridge Academy. (Picture: Instagram: Oxbridge Academy.)

“Oxbridge Academy fosters the development of young adults as learners, thinkers and problem solvers.”

The school encourages sports participation, with at least 16 sports offered, including athletics, basketball, soccer, and swimming.

A range of student-run clubs are also offered. These include a Cancer Awareness Club, through which students can volunteer and participate in events with local cancer societies, and the Mental Health Awareness Club which aims to ensure that no student is alone in his internal struggles.

Standing at 6ft 7in last year, Barron is seen as a ‘smart’ up-and-coming footballer – or soccer player, as they say in the US – and has previously been spotted wearing an Arsenal shirt on the Home lawn. White.

The flight simulator at Oxbridge Academy. (Image: Oxbridge Academy)

According to a 2020 SCMP report, Barron played for the DC United and Arlington Football Association under-12 teams.

The youngest son of the 45th president will enjoy unprecedented access to explore his own professional interests.

Oxbridge Academy offers a number of ‘signature programs’ designed to ignite students’ passions.

In 2014 they launched their aviation program, which uses a Redbird MCX flight simulator.

Some of the outstanding sports facilities the academy has to offer. (Image: Instagram: Oxbridge Academy)

Students can choose electives, as well as participate in after-school clubs, which provide great opportunities to explore the aviation industry.

Certified flight instructors supervise students as they use the full-motion simulator, allowing students to accumulate hours towards earning a pilot’s license.

Other signature programs include artificial intelligence, the ability to explore individual research topics, and a course in British literature.

After it was confirmed that Barron would be joining the school, parents were warned that the Secret Service would be on campus, The Sun reported last year.

The school told the Secret Service at the time: ‘They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations.

“They did this for the children of other former presidents. They are fantastic.

Mr. Trump’s other children also live in South Florida.

Donald Jr and Eric are said to be neighbors, having purchased property in the Sunshine State.

Eldest daughter Ivanka bought land at Indian Creek Island Road in Florida with her husband Jared, while younger daughter Tiffany is said to have been looking for homes in Miami.

