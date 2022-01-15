Mandalika circuit infrastructure for MotoGP 2022 is at 100%





DIRECTIONS – MotoGP 2022 will take place in March. Mandalika circuit readiness in central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) has generally reached 100%. This was stated directly by Mandalika 2022 MotoGP Field Commander Hadi Tjahjanto. “So Mandalika’s circuit preparation is usually 100% on its own circuit,” Hadi said on Friday, January 14, 2022. Also Read: Ahead of Mandalika 2022 MotoGP, Jokowi should check directly Hadi Tjahjanto explained that the ongoing repairs in the circuit concerned the drainage which could be integrated between the inside and the outside of the circuit. Meanwhile, outside the circuit, Hadi explained, improvements have been made in several places, including the road corridor from Kuta in central Lombok to Keruak in East Lombok Regency, and will be completed before MotoGP event. “Currently we are working on segment two just in front of the circuit. We will build it in four lanes with a green median,” he said. Read also: MotoGP 2022 will take place soon, the public should obey the protocol Including repairs to people’s homes and pits near the circuit. According to Hadi, the area around Kuta-Keruak has hundreds of houses that will be landscaped to make the 5.3 km long road look neat and the gardens landscaped.

