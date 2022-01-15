



Imran Khan’s party accused of neglecting Pakistan’s border region with Afghanistan

Imran Khan’s party accused of neglecting Pakistan’s border region with Afghanistan

Peshawar National Assembly Member (MNA) Noor Alam Khan is the latest member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to criticize his own government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a impoverished region in the northwest of the country bordering Afghanistan. Noor Alam even demanded that the names of Prime Minister Khan and his cabinet colleagues be put on the dreaded Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from leaving the country. “It seems that Peshawar is not a district of this country,” Noor Alam said referring to the ban on new gas connections to KP, especially to Peshawar, the provincial capital. Noor Alam’s comments are not the first signs of a budding rebellion within the ranks of the ruling party, as his remarks come a day after Defense Minister Pervez Khattak quizzed his own government on the same issue . According to several reports in the Pakistani media, Khattak had even warned Prime Minister Khan that he would not hesitate to vote against him if the problems persisted in the KP. With divisive voices growing within the top leadership of Pakistan’s ruling party, the opposition predicted that the PTI would disintegrate before the national elections in 2023. The process of collapse within the PTI has begun,” Ahsan said. Iqbal, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to local media.

For months, the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been battling criticism from all sides. As thousands of students protested in October over rising education costs, the opposition went on the offensive over the state of the national economy. But Khan seems to have found a new enemy in the form of his own party now.

Peshawar National Assembly Member (MNA) Noor Alam Khan is the latest member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to criticize his own government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a impoverished region in the northwest of the country bordering Afghanistan.

Noor Alam even demanded that the names of Prime Minister Khan and his cabinet colleagues be put on the dreaded Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from leaving the country.

“The members who occupy the first three ranks are the main culprits of the chaos in the country, so put their names on [the] ECL and Pakistan will survive,” Noor Alam said as he gestured to the Treasury benches at the South Asian nation’s National Assembly on Friday.

“It looks like Peshawar is not a district of this country,” Noor Alam said referring to the ban on new gas connections to KP, especially in the provincial capital, Peshawar.

Noor Alam’s comments are not the first signs of a budding rebellion within the ranks of the ruling party, as his remarks came a day after Defense Minister Pervez Khattak quizzed his own government on the same matter.

According to several reports in the Pakistani media, Khattak had even warned Prime Minister Khan that he would not hesitate to vote against him if the problems persisted in the KP.

With increasingly divisive voices within Pakistan’s ruling party senior leadership, the opposition predicted that the PTI would disintegrate ahead of the 2023 national elections.

“The process of collapse within the PTI has begun,” Ahsan Iqbal, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told local media.

