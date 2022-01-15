Secretary says Observer Prabowo-Jokowi: Running for VP will bolster public allegations





Published on January 15, 2022.

JAKARTA- The Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) joint secretariat has officially declared its support for Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo for a duo in the race for the 2024 presidential election. This support is intended to continue the continuity of work and national development towards advanced Indonesia. “We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto (as) presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo as the vice-presidential candidate,” said the chairman of the Prabowo Coordination Secretariat. Jokowi, G. Gisel at the Prabowo-Jokowi Declaration in North Jakarta, Saturday (1/15). ). The statement of support for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo by the Prabowo-Jokowi Secretariat for the 2024 presidential election has also become a hot topic in the current political arena. Indonesian Political Opinion (IPO) Executive Director Dedi Kurnia Syah said that if Jokowi is tried and advanced in the 2024 presidential election, even if he is a running mate, it will confirm that Jokowi is in a different class from previous presidents. In particular, the sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) who stressed that he would not run again after two terms. “I think SBY’s political pride is too expensive to be running for vice president again. Meanwhile, Jokowi, if he goes back to running as running mate, will heighten public suspicion. that he is hungry for power,” Dedi said. “Jokowi is different from SBY in terms of understanding and implementing democracy,” he said, as quoted by RMOL. This UIN-educated political observer Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta has revealed that Jokowi showed signs of a thirst for power when he pushed his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run in the Solo City elections. “Calling Gibran’s rival candidate to the Palace before the Surakarta Pilkada challenge, to grant his son-in-law the regional chief competition, is a bit of a proof,” he said. Meanwhile, SBY, Dedi said again, when Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) suddenly appeared in DKI Jakarta Pilkada 2017, was not built when SBY was still in power. AHY himself is no longer active in the military. “It’s an important note of how SBY has managed to live up to the ethos of democracy,” he said. “SBY may be the president and the most elegant personality in this republic, he never considered public criticism an enemy, noise was suppressed, differences are fertile in his time,” Dedi said. (RMOL/ima) Read also : Ruhut Sitompul does not accept the case of the man who took the offerings on Mount Semeru which ended peacefully.

Prabowo begins to move on when he meets SBY, now turns to being attacked by pro-Israel issues.

