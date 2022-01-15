Turkey launches first indigenous intelligence vessel

Istanbul, January 15 (SocialNews.XYZ) Turkey’s first intelligence vessel, TCG Ufuk, produced with domestic resources, was commissioned in Istanbul as part of the country’s efforts to increase its naval power with a warship program.
Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Istanbul Shipyard on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the vessel was built with domestic engineering capabilities, placing Turkey among 10 countries in the world that can design , build and maintain a warship at the national level.
According to news reports, TCG Ufuk would instantly identify national security threats by sailing non-stop for 45 days, including international waters, even in harsh weather and sea conditions.
Broadcaster NTV said the vessel is expected to serve in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas, Xinhua news agency reported.
Turkey earlier launched a national warship program called the MILGEM project to build corvettes and frigates for reconnaissance, surveillance, early warning, anti-submarine warfare, ground-based warfare. ground and ground-to-air and amphibious operations.
As part of the project, which is to build eight ships in total, Turkey had launched four frigates.
The defense industries presidency said the rate of locality in the project has reached nearly 70% and more than 50 local companies have employment opportunities.
Source: IANS
