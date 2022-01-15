Ted Koppel denounces the bias of the media against Donald Trump





On Friday, legendary news anchor Ted Koppel harshly criticized the media for his coverage of former President Donald Trump.

The former Nightline host joined Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation to discuss bias in the media, which Koppel expressed his displeasure about. Koppel explained that while he thinks there’s a lot of quality reporting these days, he’d like to see opinions on the Opinions page.

Host Dan Abrams, who is the founder of Mediate, asked Koppel how he perceives the current media landscape, reminding him of a comment he made in 2019, when Koppel said:

I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Times these days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days, you weren’t talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago. We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago. Were talking about organizations that I believe have actually decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States.

Abrams asked: Do you still have that feeling, and if so, how do you think it has impacted media coverage of Donald Trump in recent years?

Koppel said he thought the Times and the Post did “absolutely brilliant journalism.” But he also said the two newspapers, and others, would better serve their readers to focus on the facts.

Kopel said:

I think the opinion belongs on the opinion page. That’s why they call it the editorial section. That’s where the opinion pieces are, the columns, that’s where the editorials are, and that’s where he belongs. I don’t like to see opinion expressed on the front page of a major newspaper. Having said that, let me say it again, I think the Times, the Post, the Wall Street Journal make some of the best newspapers I’ve seen in the last 50 years. I just wish they didn’t fall into that category… It bothers me when I see them losing some of the criteria that have always kept a wall between opinion and media coverage.

Abrams asked, And as you know, the answer to that from some would be that Donald Trump is different. That it should be covered differently by the media than others. What do you think ?

Koppel felt that all public figures should be treated equally by the media:

Well, I think if you start making these distinctions, it’s very hard to know where you stop making the distinction. Do you feel that about anyone else in politics? Are we going to start picking up our morning paper to see who’s in and who’s out, in terms of media coverage? Again, there is a place for this in the editorial section. I don’t like that on the front page.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/tv/theres-a-place-for-that-in-the-op-ed-section-ted-koppel-blasts-media-bias-against-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos