Iran says 25-year deal with China enters implementation phase | Nuclear Power News





The agreement was signed last year and includes economic, military and security cooperation.

Tehran, Iran A 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement signed between Iran and China last year has now entered the implementation phase, according to Iran’s foreign minister. Hossein Amirabdollahian, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, announced the news on Friday evening after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. While preparing for the visit to China, we had made preparations so that today we could mark the start of the implementation of the comprehensive agreement between the two countries, Amirabdollahian said, but he did not announce no specific plans or agreements to mark the occasion. Signed in Tehran in March 2021 when former President Hassan Rouhani was in power, the strategic agreement involves economic, military and security cooperation, even though the two countries are subject to different levels of American sanctions. Among other things, China has been buying Iranian oil at a discount in defiance of sanctions for the past three years. Neither country divulges exact details. During his visit, Amirabdollahian also delivered a letter from President Ebrahim Raisi to President Xi Jinping, which he said contains an important message for the Raisis administration. He did not specify the content, but the Raisi administration has repeatedly stressed an Asia-centric foreign policy that includes China as an important factor. The Amirabdollahians’ visit came amid a flurry of meetings in Wuxi, Jiangsu. The foreign minister landed there shortly after Chinas Yi held talks with the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the foreign ministers of four of its member countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, in addition to the Turkish Foreign Minister. Vienna nuclear negotiations Continuing talks in Vienna aimed at restoring Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was also on the agenda during the Iranian foreign ministers’ visit. After the meeting, Amirabollahian told reporters that Iran was ready to reach an agreement in the Austrian capital as soon as possible, a feat that will be made possible thanks to the support of China and Russia. A reading of the meeting published by Iran’s Foreign Ministry quoted WangYi as saying that China supports Iran’s logical position in the Vienna talks. We hope the Western parties will also continue negotiations in Vienna with a realistic vision aimed at reaching an agreement that will also guarantee the interests of the Iranian people, he said. The foreign secretary criticized the western parties, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom for what he called their lack of initiative in the talks. They say they are worried and in a hurry, but their lack of practical initiative shows there is a contrast between their rhetoric and their actions, he said. The eighth and likely final round of intensive talks has been going on in Vienna since last month as Western parties warn there are only weeks left to reach a deal due to Iran’s nuclear progress. The heads of the negotiating delegations agreed on Friday to return to their capitals for two days for consultations, but the talks are not on pause as expert working groups continue to hold sessions. The United States imposed its harsh sanctions on Iran from 2018 when it unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal. Iran has since significantly stepped up its nuclear program, but says it is strictly peaceful.

