‘Partygate’ pressure builds on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership





Opposition Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the so-called partygate scandal shows Mr Johnson is guilty of ‘deceit and deceit’ and unable to lead the country.



Britain’s opposition is leading the charge to pressure Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday as a picture of a booze culture in the heart of Downing Street emerges, with new reports of so-called Fridays at the time of wine by staff during the COVID-19 lockdown. Opposition Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer gave a major speech to say the so-called partygate scandal shows Mr Johnson is guilty of ‘deceit and deceit’ and unable to lead the country. Mr. Starmer’s latest salvo comes as a poll for the The temperature found that seven in 10 UK voters think Mr Johnson was not honest about his story of attending a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street. The YouGov survey found that 70% of voters, including more than half of those who voted Conservative in the 2019 election, did not believe Mr Johnson was accountable to the Commons. Eight in 10 said they did not think the gathering, as described by the Prime Minister in Parliament earlier this week as a work event, was acceptable under lockdown rules. “We are witnessing the shattered spectacle of a prime minister mired in deceit and deceit, unable to lead,” Mr Starmer said in an address to the Fabian Society conference. As well as the opposition stepping up its attacks on the British Prime Minister, Mr Johnson is believed to have gone into hiding over the weekend amid a near-mutiny by several of his own MPs and activists. Sky News says there are reports that he is preparing a response to save his premiership, which he calls Operation Save Big Dog. During this time, the DailyMirror claims Mr Johnson encouraged his aides to ‘let off steam’ despite being banned from socializing in large groups under his own lockdown rules at the height of the pandemic. It is even claimed that regular events were so popular that staff invested in a £142 drinks fridge to keep their bottles of white wine, prosecco and beer chilled for the so-called Wine Hour Fridays . It is alleged Downing Street aides took turns visiting a local supermarket on Fridays with a wheeled suitcase to fill the fridge with 34 bottles. It was this suitcase that was used the day before Prince Philip’s funeral on April 16 last year, the latest party allegation that led Downing Street to apologize to Queen Elizabeth II. It was followed by another damaging revelation, with the former head of the government’s COVID task force apologizing for having had a farewell drink at the UK Cabinet Office when she left the civil service on December 17, 2020 , while strict restrictions were in place in England. Kate Josephs, who is now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was ‘truly sorry’ for ‘the anger people will feel’ and said the rally was now part of the ongoing internal investigation. by senior official Sure Gray. Andrew Bridgen, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, said: “I don’t need to see what Sue Gray is saying to know that for me Boris Johnson has lost the moral authority to lead the country. “If there’s another emergency where he has to call on the public to make sacrifices, he doesn’t have that authority. It makes his position in my book, as prime minister, completely untenable.” Mr Bridgen is one of a growing number of Tory MPs who are speaking out against their leader. Many say their email inboxes filled up after No 10 apologized to the Queen for staff parties the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Mr Johnson was not at that rally last April, but he is now battling a growing tide of alleged breaches of COVID rules in the very place where those rules were set.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/partygate-pressure-builds-on-uk-pm-boris-johnsons-leadership/article38274179.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos