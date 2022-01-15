Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces January 16 as start day and says 42 unicorns were made in India last year





“Startups are going to be the backbone of the new India,” Prime Minister Modi said. (File photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said start-ups are the ‘hallmark of a self-reliant and confident India’, announcing that January 16 will be celebrated as ‘Start-up Day’. “Our startups are changing the rules of the game. So, I think startups are going to be the backbone of the new India,” PM Modi said while interacting with over 150 startups. “Last year, 42 unicorns were made in the country. Today, India is rapidly heading towards the century of the unicorn. And I agree, the golden age of Indian start-ups starts now,” Prime Minister Modi said. “I commend all the start-ups, all the youth, who are raising the flag of India in the start-up world. For this start-up culture to reach the farthest corners of the country, it was decided celebrate January 16 as National Startup Day,” he said at the event which marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the “Startup India” initiative. Start-ups from various sectors such as business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment in addition to agriculture and health were part of the interaction attended by PM Modi via video conference. Over 150 startups were divided into six working groups based on themes such as growing from the roots, building DNA, local to global, future tech, building champions in manufacturing and sustainable development, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “Each group will make a presentation in front of Modi on the assigned theme in the interaction. The purpose of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country,” the statement read. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating the Innovation Ecosystem”, is being organized by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry from January 10-16. The event marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the “Startup India” initiative.

