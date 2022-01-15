‘Techade of India: PM Modi says January 16 will be celebrated as National Startup Day | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that January 16 would be celebrated as National Start-up Day to ensure that this start-up culture spreads far and wide in the country. Interacting with young people from the start-up world, the Prime Minister said that this decade was like India’s techade. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the government is making massive transformations on three important aspects to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystems in this decade.

First, to free entrepreneurship from the web of government processes, from the bureaucratic silos of innovation. Second, build an institutional mechanism to promote innovation. And third, hold on to young innovators, young companies,” he said.

Start-ups from various sectors, including agriculture, health, business systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment, were part of the interaction.

Prime Minister Modi said the central government is working to create an attraction for innovation among students from childhood. He added that more than 9,000 Atal Tinkering Labs give children a chance to innovate in schools and work on new ideas. Highlighting India’s 46th rank in the Global Innovation Index, the Prime Minister said the government’s innovation campaign had boosted the country’s ranking.

Start-ups are going to be the backbone of the new India… When India turns 100 years of independence, start-ups will have an important role… The country’s innovators are making the country proud in the global scale,” he said during the virtual keynote.

With over 61,000 startups recognized by the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the government recognizes India as the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world.