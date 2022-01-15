Turkey unveils its first intelligence collection vessel – Middle East Monitor





Turkey has been developing its own intelligence-gathering vessel in a move that could see its maritime and intelligence capabilities increase significantly. During a handover ceremony at the Istanbul Shipyard yesterday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the unveiling of the TCG Ufuk (A-591), dubbed “Turkey’s ears and eyes at sea”. The Ufuk, which means ‘horizon’, can sail continuously for 45 days and is designed for use in signals and electronic intelligence (SIGINT/ELINT) missions and will be in service to security forces and operated by the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT). The main contractor for the development of the ship is the prominent Turkish company STM, with its command control, electronic systems and test and training system equipment provided by the defense company Aselsan. Thanks to its advanced systems, the ship will be able to collect data both at sea and on land around it. Read: 10 countries take part in naval exercises organized by Turkey Erdogan hailed the vessel as a significant step forward in the country’s shipbuilding capabilities, saying “Turkey is currently among 10 nations in the world capable of designing, building and maintaining warships.” It is also linked to Ankara’s general expansion of its domestic arms industry, with Erdogan expressing his goal of increasing arms exports to $4 billion this year and revealing that 180 naval platforms have already been exported to 25 different countries. It is possible to protect our country surrounded by seas, if necessary, by defending the Blue Homeland in the best possible way. Good luck to our country, our TCG Horizon Ship, which we commissioned today and which has the most modern equipment that few intelligence agencies in the world have. pic.twitter.com/7dgUUeo9Z6 -Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) January 14, 2022 “We are now producing vertical launch systems and will use them in three new upcoming corvettes,” the president said. “We will further strengthen our navy with locally produced radars and war management systems.” The ship has been in production since 2019, and according to defense and naval researcher Kozan Selcuk Erkan who spoke to the Turkish press last year, many countries do not have the technology that the TCG Ufuk has. “Apart from the United States, Russia, China, France, Sweden, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom, few navies have the same capability,” Erkan said. . Read: US scraps EastMed gas pipeline plans over ‘destabilizing’ regional tensions

