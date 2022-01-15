Politics
Chinese village struggles to attract tourism without President Xi publicity
A village in Hunan province faces dire poverty as it struggles to attract tourism, but it believes one small gesture could change everything.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s power and ability to turn the tide has been highlighted in a new broadcast.
How China is indoctrinating the next generation, available to stream on shine, details how the city of Guanheng, which is in great poverty, failed to attract tourists without the approval of President Xi.
The suburb is home to a monument, the Red Army IOU, a statue that depicts the soldiers of the Long March giving a villager an IOU.
In 1987, a local man received a cash payment of 15,000 yuan (A$3,200) from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after discovering the IOU inside the wall of his house. On the paper, a Red Army soldier had written borrowed 5250kg of rice, three pigs and 12 chickens.
The village has launched an effort to attract tourism based on the history of the Red Army IOU. But the story of the Red Army’s IOU did not catch President Xi’s attention. Without publicity from the Chinese president, few tourists came to the village, emphasizing the importance of his seal of approval.
“We have hardly had any tourists for a long time,” said Hu Pingwen, deputy secretary of Guanheng CCP.
“We have the Red Army IOU in Guanheng.
“Then why have we remained so poor?
“The superiors won’t even meet with us to talk about it.
“Because they are so busy, we can never get in touch with them.”
Another tourist attraction has been created with a hill, Qing Shi Zhai, outside the village. The site has installed Panda-themed binoculars to attract tourists and charge three yuan (65 Australian cents) to watch them. The business generated no profit for the city.
How China is indoctrinating the next generation follows one hundred years since the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, “the transmission of the red gene” as a powerful new principle in the indoctrination of the people.
It also explores the activities of two local party branches in Hunan Province where the CCP’s history has deep roots.
The program says places visited by President Xi are enjoying an economic boost. The visits of the Head of State attract many tourists who follow in his footsteps.
Zhu Xiaohong is a security officer at Half a Quilt Exhibition Hall in Shazhou. In 2017, he transformed his family home into a restaurant, welcoming tourists visiting the city.
He is the grandson of Xu Jiexiu, a village woman who received the Red Army half-quilt.
When President Xi made his inspection tour, he stopped at Mr. Zhu’s restaurant and sat at the dining table with Mr. Zhu and his family. The world leader urged them to help ensure ‘the red gene’ is passed down from generation to generation.
Since the presidential visit, Mr. Zhu’s customer traffic has skyrocketed along with his revenue. He previously earned around US$4,000 (A$5,500) a year.
“Since President Xi came to my house, my income has increased,” the security guard said.
“I expect to earn 300,000 yuan this year, 12 times more than before.
Former Shazhou CCP secretary Huang Fei said that Mr. Zhu’s life “changed drastically” after the leader’s inspection tour.
“He had an annual income of between 10,000 and 20,000 yuan,” he said.
“Now he earns 10 times more.
“So in a few years it will be 500,000 or 600,000. Then a million. Two million. That’s what he imagines.
“People always want more than they have.”
