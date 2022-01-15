Words cannot do justice: Prime Minister Modi wishes soldiers and their families on Army Day | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished soldiers, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day. Acknowledging the bravery and professionalism shown by the Indian military, Prime Minister Modi said words cannot do justice to their invaluable contribution to national security.

Best wishes on Army Day, especially to our brave soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the Indian military’s invaluable contribution to national security, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to recognize the importance of the Indian Army and honor the sacrifices of the soldiers. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa succeeded as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrain and are on the front line to help their fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters. India is also proud of the outstanding contribution of the military to peacekeeping missions abroad, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

China finds General Naravanes’ remark on Ladakh threat unconstructive

On Friday, Army Chief General MM Naravane asserted that the Indian army was standing firm in countering any attempt to alter the status quo along the country’s border, saying India’s desire for peace was born of strength and should not be confused otherwise. Naravanes’ remark came amid a months-long border standoff with China following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake region in May 2020. India and China have held 14 rounds of talks in the military level to resolve the impasse.

“We stand firm in countering any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along our borders. Our response to such attempts has been swift, calibrated and decisive, as seen when the situation demanded it,” said Naravane during his speech on the eve of Army Day.