Liberal group sheds light on budding battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis over COVID-19





A liberal group highlights a schism between two prominent Republicans who could run for president in 2024, with COVID-19 at the center of the divide. And a spokesperson notes that it may soon be time to make a decision on one of them.

Soon Governor Ron DeSantis will have to make a decision whether to fully embrace the ring, or part ways and infuriate Donald Trump even more, American Bridge 21st Century spokeswoman Alexandra De Luca said. It seems that he chooses the latter. Let’s see how it goes for him in 2024.

American Bridge cited an interview with DeSantis on the Ruthless podcast, where the governor said he wished he had been “louder” in criticizing Donald Trump in 2020.

What could you do, you know, earlier? I think when COVID first happened, we were actually committed to it. I was saying to Trump, stop the flights from China, because we didn’t know what we were dealing with. But, you know, I never thought in February, early March, that that would lead to locking down the country. I did not do it. I didn’t think it was on the radar,” DeSantis said.

“I was dealing with, I mean, I had (Vice President Mike) Pence and the director (of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in Port Everglades talking about cruise ships the second week of March. And no one was talking about shutting down the country. And I think knowing now what I knew then, if it was a threat sooner, I would have been a lot louder, you know, trying to say, it’s not,” DeSantis added. before cutting abruptly and moving on to critique Anthony Fauci. .

The email speculates on a number of pressure points in the “fractured relationship” between DeSantis and Trump, including the governor’s cooperation with President Joe Biden after the Surfside tragedy last year and the campaign teased at the governorship of Trump acolyte Roger Stone.

But the recent report of tensions came after an interview with Trump on One America News Network appeared to call out the governor.

Trump, supposedly “seething” because DeSantis won’t rule out running for president, suggested earlier this week that politicians like the governor who refuse to say whether they’ve had the booster shot are “without courage”.

DeSantis was asked about a possible 2024 campaign and the dynamic with Trump during the same podcast interview, meanwhile, and he kept his comments vague.

“Don’t take the bait and keep pushing on,” DeSantis said.

