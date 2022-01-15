Amrullah Saleh interested in Imran Khan’s comment on sending officials to Kabul





Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his decision to send qualified and trained Pakistani personnel to Kabul.

On Friday, Khan chaired the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a tweet shared on January 15, Saleh wrote, “Prime Minister Khan of Pak hz said his government will fill the brain drain void after August 15 in Afg by sending civilian agents to Kabul. Officials controlled by the ISI will indeed help the Taliban. recover their missing civilian half. Send them early because your Khaki trainees are not well.

Prime Minister Khan of Pak hz said his government would fill the brain drain void after August 15 in Afg by sending civilian agents to Kabul. Officials controlled by the ISI will indeed help the Taliban to recover their missing civilian half. Send them early because your Khaki trainees are not well

Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) January 15, 2022

Khan said the purpose of sending troops to Afghanistan is to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. Khan’s remarks follow a New York Times report that highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s lack of professional staff. “Many selected theologians are graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrasa, one of the oldest and largest Islamic seminaries in Pakistan,” the report said. According to the report, they lack the vocational training and skills required for government jobs.

Saleh criticizes Pak for Afghan economic crisis

Saleh had previously blamed Pakistan for aggravating Afghanistan’s current problems, including the depletion of foreign exchange reserves. As the war-torn country’s financial turmoil continues to deepen, Saleh highlighted Islamabad’s role, saying the Taliban was nothing more than a “rawalpindi-controlled puppet show”. Following the Taliban takeover on August 15, hundreds of thousands of Afghans were forced to the brink of starvation and homelessness.

The Talib junta’s handling of foreign exchange and monetary issues shifted the venue of mass trading to Chawk Yadgar from Peshawar. Full proxy rule in motion. Senator Afrasiab Khattak also said that “Talib is nothing but a puppet show controlled by Rawelpindi”.

Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) December 26, 2021

The Afghan lawmaker took to Twitter to say mismanagement by the country’s de facto authorities has exacerbated the forex problem and currency problems. “The incompetent leadership of the Taliban has reduced Shahzadeh Palace, the country’s largest currency and money market, to a sub-branch of Peshawar Memorial Square,” he said. He backed up his position by saying that under the Taliban regime, the bulk exchange was moved to Chawk Yadgar from Peshawar.

Image: AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/amrullah-saleh-takes-dig-at-imran-khans-comment-of-sending-civil-servants-to-kabul-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos