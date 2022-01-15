Politics
The Justice and Unity Party celebrates its 23rd anniversary in the presence of President Joko Widodo, Try Sutrisno and political party leaders
Media PATRIOT – Jakarta. NJIS 15th January 2022 The Justice and Unity Party (PKP) commemorates the 23rd anniversary, at NJIS Kelapa Gadung Building, North Jakarta (Jakut), Saturday (15/1/2022), attended by President Joko Widodo, the 6th Vice President who is also the Founder and Chairman of the PKP Advisory Council, Try Sutrisno virtually, and a number of high ranking political parties.
The party led by the Chairman General of the PKP Major General TNI Major (ret.) Dr. H. Yussuf Solichien M, MBA, MSi, PhD. This establishment has established itself as the Great Home of Warriors, Warrior Fishers, Warrior Farmers, Warrior Workers, Warrior Employees, Warrior Entrepreneurs, Warrior Women, Youth and Millennial Warriors, and Warriors in Their respective occupations. who, if the people trust him, is ready to rob Garuda Pancasila and the people of Indonesia, a great nation and a strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative Indonesian state in the international world.
In his speech, Yussuf Solichien mentioned that 23 years of PKP has taken a step forward in its history to work with other components of the nation to build the beloved nation and country of Indonesia. PKP is moving forward with strong determination, strong will and high spirit to uphold justice and maintain the unity of the nation. If Bung Kamo is the language of the people, says Yussuf, then PKP is the language of the common people.
“God willing, if the people give confidence to PKP to lead this country, we will rob Garuda Pancasila by bringing the whole Indonesian nation into one country and the Indonesian nation which is bear, strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative in the world international,” said Yussuf Solichien.
It is said. The PKP remains consistent as the vanguard and bulwark of Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, against all threats of national disintegration, terrorism, radicalism, intolerance, discrimination and groups that want to replace Pancasila with other ideologies,” Yussuf said.
PKP also reiterated that it is consistent to be a channel for the aspirations and interests of TNI/Polri. the welfare of the soldier/his family and the welfare of his retirees.
Also in his speech, Yussuf Solichien also expressed his highest appreciation for the government’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to restore the national economy and continue to increase economic growth.
PKP also congratulated President Jokowi for receiving the honor and award as G-20 Chairman. It shows that Indonesia is a great and dignified country that is respected internationally. “We are very proud of this achievement.” he said.
Besides thanking the government, PKP also admitted to being concerned about the crime of sexual violence against women. For this reason, PKP also admits to being concerned about criminal acts of sexual violence against women. Therefore, the PKP requested the DPR and the government to immediately enact a law on the crime of sexual violence.
“Those who have done so must be punished severely. If it is necessary to become a eunuch, his genitals must be cut off.” Says Yussuf Solichien
Yussuf Solichien also spoke about the fate, cries and mandates of most people such as fishermen, farmers, workers, businessmen, women, young people and generation Y, even intellectuals who have still need the support and assistance of PKP to improve their lot.
The fishermen cried because of the publication of the PP number 85/21 concerning the regulation of the PNBP for the marine and fishing sector which imposes a PNPB levy for the fishermen who have fishing boats greater than 5GT. Even though Law No. 17/2016 clearly states that fishermen who have a maximum of 10 GT boats and an accumulation not exceeding 60 GT are classified as small fishermen who must be protected and empowered,” said Yussuf Solichien.
Also present at the commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of the PKP were the President General who has a political party, and a number of mass organizations such as NU, Muhammadiyah, LVRI, Pepabri, DHN-45, PPAD, PPAL, PPAU, PP Polli, and others.
(Irwan red)
Sources
2/ https://www.mediapatriot.co.id/2022/01/15/partai-keadilan-dan-persatuan-gelar-hut-ke-23-dihadiri-presiden-joko-widodo-try-sutrisno-dan-petinggi-parpol/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022