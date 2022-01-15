The Justice and Unity Party celebrates its 23rd anniversary in the presence of President Joko Widodo, Try Sutrisno and political party leaders

Media PATRIOT – Jakarta. NJIS 15th January 2022 The Justice and Unity Party (PKP) commemorates the 23rd anniversary, at NJIS Kelapa Gadung Building, North Jakarta (Jakut), Saturday (15/1/2022), attended by President Joko Widodo, the 6th Vice President who is also the Founder and Chairman of the PKP Advisory Council, Try Sutrisno virtually, and a number of high ranking political parties.

The party led by the Chairman General of the PKP Major General TNI Major (ret.) Dr. H. Yussuf Solichien M, MBA, MSi, PhD. This establishment has established itself as the Great Home of Warriors, Warrior Fishers, Warrior Farmers, Warrior Workers, Warrior Employees, Warrior Entrepreneurs, Warrior Women, Youth and Millennial Warriors, and Warriors in Their respective occupations. who, if the people trust him, is ready to rob Garuda Pancasila and the people of Indonesia, a great nation and a strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative Indonesian state in the international world.

In his speech, Yussuf Solichien mentioned that 23 years of PKP has taken a step forward in its history to work with other components of the nation to build the beloved nation and country of Indonesia. PKP is moving forward with strong determination, strong will and high spirit to uphold justice and maintain the unity of the nation. If Bung Kamo is the language of the people, says Yussuf, then PKP is the language of the common people.

“God willing, if the people give confidence to PKP to lead this country, we will rob Garuda Pancasila by bringing the whole Indonesian nation into one country and the Indonesian nation which is bear, strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative in the world international,” said Yussuf Solichien.

It is said. The PKP remains consistent as the vanguard and bulwark of Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, against all threats of national disintegration, terrorism, radicalism, intolerance, discrimination and groups that want to replace Pancasila with other ideologies,” Yussuf said.

PKP also reiterated that it is consistent to be a channel for the aspirations and interests of TNI/Polri. the welfare of the soldier/his family and the welfare of his retirees.

Also in his speech, Yussuf Solichien also expressed his highest appreciation for the government’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to restore the national economy and continue to increase economic growth.

PKP also congratulated President Jokowi for receiving the honor and award as G-20 Chairman. It shows that Indonesia is a great and dignified country that is respected internationally. “We are very proud of this achievement.” he said.

Besides thanking the government, PKP also admitted to being concerned about the crime of sexual violence against women. For this reason, PKP also admits to being concerned about criminal acts of sexual violence against women. Therefore, the PKP requested the DPR and the government to immediately enact a law on the crime of sexual violence.

“Those who have done so must be punished severely. If it is necessary to become a eunuch, his genitals must be cut off.” Says Yussuf Solichien

Yussuf Solichien also spoke about the fate, cries and mandates of most people such as fishermen, farmers, workers, businessmen, women, young people and generation Y, even intellectuals who have still need the support and assistance of PKP to improve their lot.

The fishermen cried because of the publication of the PP number 85/21 concerning the regulation of the PNBP for the marine and fishing sector which imposes a PNPB levy for the fishermen who have fishing boats greater than 5GT. Even though Law No. 17/2016 clearly states that fishermen who have a maximum of 10 GT boats and an accumulation not exceeding 60 GT are classified as small fishermen who must be protected and empowered,” said Yussuf Solichien.

Also present at the commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of the PKP were the President General who has a political party, and a number of mass organizations such as NU, Muhammadiyah, LVRI, Pepabri, DHN-45, PPAD, PPAL, PPAU, PP Polli, and others.

(Irwan red)