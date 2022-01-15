Trump News Today: Donald to share stage with Holocaust deniers at rally in Arizona





Fox News host says Trump needs to ‘learn to lose’

Donald Trump will share a stage in Arizona for his first rally of 2022 with a host of allies who have amplified baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, including Mike Lindell, as well as members of Congress who have opposed to certification of Joe Bidens victory.

The former president also celebrated the announcement that U.S. Representative John Katko, among Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him for inciting a riot fueled by the same false election narratives, will not seek re-election.

Meanwhile, the federal government has brought a seditious conspiracy charge against the leader of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia that prosecutors say played a role in organizing an attack on the US Capitol on January 6 of last year.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to provide the committee investigating the attack with information about his conversations with Mr Trump. US Representative Liz Cheney, one of the commissions, just two Republicans, said Mr McCarthy was trying to cover up what happened and the commission would assess other options to obtain his testimony.

As a crowd of election deniers and conspiracy theorists prepare to take the stage in rural Florence, Arizona, suffrage advocates gather about 70 miles away in Phoenix to push Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema to pass filibuster reform to pass federal legislation to protect the right to vote.

Activists also led a march and heard from Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of the late civil rights leader.

The march asks Arizona residents to call on Senator Sinema to urgently pass federal voting rights legislation and ensure Jim Crow stonewalling does not stand in the way, King said. in a press release.

The United States recognizes Monday as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

1642272425Trump shoots Arizona governor

The day before his appearance in the state, Trump hit out at Arizona Governor Doug Doucey, a frequent target of the former president after endorsing the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Trump allies continue to insist unfoundedly that the results were fraudulent.

Doug Ducey, Arizona’s weak RINO governor, is rumored to be pressured by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the U.S. Senate, Trump said in a statement. He will never have my approval or the support of MAGA Nation!

Doucey has not indicated whether he plans to run for a Senate seat. He has no plans to attend Trumps event.

1642267722Pence equates federal voting rights legislation with Capitol attack

In a Washington Post op-ed, former Vice President Mike Pence condemned the mob that ransacked the Capitol, largely in an attempt to get Congress and me, as Senate Speaker, to use the authority federal government to nullify the results of the presidential election that had been certified by all 50 states.

He went on to characterize Republican attempts to restrict ballot access and consolidate election oversight in the hands of GOP-dominated legislatures as moves to try to restore confidence in the integrity of our elections in the wake of the ‘attack.

He then accused Biden and congressional Democrats of leading another power grab with federal voting rights legislation, using the memory of Jan. 6 to defend the filibuster’s break.

This federal legislation would create a national framework for voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, and voter identification laws. It would also make Election Day a public holiday, combat attempts to remove oversight from nonpartisan election officials, and protect election workers from harassment and violence.

He compared those efforts to an attack on the Capitol that sought to prevent the certification of votes representing millions of Americans, as a crowd chanted that they were there to hang him.

He also erroneously asserted that the idea that Congress would break the filibuster rule to pass legislation amounting to comprehensive federal takeover of elections is inconsistent with our nation’s history and constitutes a affront to the structure of our constitutions.

The US Constitution gives Congress the power to establish rules for federal elections.

16422647432020 election deniers take center stage at Trumps rally in Arizona

Trump is heading to Arizona, a hotbed of GOP-led conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, where a central figure in the QAnon movement is running for Congress, Holocaust deniers vying for key government positions that play a role essential in election monitoring, and a far-right congressman accused of fantasizing about murdering Democrats faced no repercussions in office.

The former president has made it clear that loyalty to his baseless narrative that the election was rigged against him is key to winning his approval.

On the guest list for his Saturday night rally: Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake; US Representatives Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko; and Mike Lindell, among the most notorious voter fraud conspiracy theorists who spent millions on a bogus campaign to nullify the results.

1642235400What is a seditious conspiracy?

The US Department of Justice’s efforts to detain those responsible for the January 6 insurrection kicked into high gear this week with the release of a 48-page indictment against Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes. , and 10 other members of his right-wing militia.

All but Mr Rhodes and another defendant, Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, had previously been charged with crimes for their role in the worst attack on the Capitol since British troops under Major General Robert Ross burned it down in 1814 .

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against more than 730 people in the year since the attack, but the indictment of Mr Rhodes and his alleged co-conspirators stands out because it charges them under a rarely used provision of law that can be found in the chapter of the US criminal code titled Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities.

1642228200ICYMI: Oath Keepers leader accused of role in Jan 6 riot

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing militia known as the Oath Keepers, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to the Justice Department.

1642224600United blue america?

When you crunch the numbers, a national divorce between blue and red states starts to look pretty good to Democrats, writes Benedict Cosgrove.

1642221035Texas AG gave days to deliver January 6 texts

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been given four days to turn over his digital communications from Jan. 6 or face legal action, the Travis County prosecutor said.

1642217435Interview: Mary Trump – From 2024 predictions to Donald’s psychological deterioration

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, spoke to The Independents Andrew Feinberg about her uncle’s mental deterioration and his possible run for president in 2024.

1642213835Ray Epps: The Capitol riot character who disappeared from the FBI’s wanted list

