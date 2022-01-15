He died after carnage during a liposculpture





A 39-year-old Spaniard who suffered severe injuries to multiple organs from cosmetic surgery to which she suffered on December 2 in Cartagena, Murcia, died in the General Hospital of Santa Luca, where she was hospitalized. Sara Gmez had spent 29 days in intensive care allegedly for injuries caused by medical malpractice. The family of this estate agent denounced that they had suffered “carnage” and took legal action. The family’s attorney, Ignacio Martnez, confirmed European press that she will file a complaint with the court hearing the case for negligent homicide against the doctor who operated on her. the women suffered damage to many organs – kidneys, liver, colon, intestine and duodenum, among others – during liposculpture. According to the first complaint, filed while the woman was in the intensive care unit, the operation, for which she paid 5,700 euros, involved general anesthesia and lasted around five hours. After this time, the doctor reported that the procedure had gone well, but that she had lost a large amount of fluids and blood, which stabilized her. Three hours later, the doctor conveyed to the companion the decision to transfer the girl to the General Hospital of Santa Luca “as a method of prevention”. However, the clinical history of this last hospital complex indicates that the woman was admitted “in a state of hypovolemic shock and in a situation of extreme gravity”, for which she had to be operated on urgently. In the diagnosis of the woman, among other findings resulting from the intervention, various damages such as Fecal and biliary peritonitis, ischemic necrosis of ascending colon, multiple intestinal perforations, duodenal perforation, abdominal wall necrosis, liver lacerations, retroperitoneal abscess and contained evisceration. These are, according to the lawyer, trauma “more typical of the result of a fight with a knife”. The relatives of the victim created the Facebook group: ‘La Voz de Sara’. The objective was to denounce other negligence in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, which occurred in Spain. Liposculpture is a technique that removes fatty deposits through cannulas inserted into the body through which fat is sucked out. Liposuction and liposculpture, according to specialists, are not the same. source link



