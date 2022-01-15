Alberto Fernndez meets Putin and Xi Jinping

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández will travel to Russia and China on February 3 and 4 to meet first with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin; and the next day with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting with Putin will be part of a 48-hour stopover in Russia, before Fernández travels to China to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics there.

In Russia, the pending bilateral meeting between Fernández and Putin will take place, during which the two heads of state “will talk about collaboration on the issue of vaccines, investments, science and other issues of common interest. “Cerruti explained.

This will be the first face-to-face between Fernández and Putin, after the two men had a telephone conversation last November, during which they expressed their willingness to meet in person as soon as the epidemiological situation so permits. would allow.

With China, the idea is to move forward on issues such as the knowledge economy, in commercial terms, and to strengthen Argentina’s presence in the Asian country.

On November 4, Fernández participated, through a recorded message from Casa Rosada, in the inauguration of the fourth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), together with Xi Jinping.

In it, the president highlighted “the growing recovery of international trade” and called for “redoubled efforts to achieve more open, fair and balanced trade” in order to move closer “to a world in which no one is left behind. for account”.