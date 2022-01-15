Politics
Tory MPs say Boris Johnson has lost moral authority to lead amid ‘wine Friday’ reports
Backbench calls for Boris Johnson to step down are intensifying amid reports of Friday wine hour on Downing Street parties during lockdowns.
Tory backbench MP Andrew Brigden, a former staunch supporter of the Prime Minister, joined the outcry of voices within the party urging him to quit.
Senior Tory and former cabinet minister Tobias Ellwood has also said Mr Johnson should lead or step down following the latest revelations.
In the latest in a series of damaging stories about driving in Downing Street, it has been alleged that boozy rallies among staff have been taking place at No 10 every week throughout the pandemic.
According to The mirrorMr Johnson often attended the rallies and encouraged Downing Street staff to let off steam despite the country’s lockdown.
He claimed a drinks fridge had been bought to store liquor supplies, with staff being sent to a nearby supermarket carrying a suitcase to restock it.
Mr. Bridgen said BBC breakfast: (This is) not an isolated incident, what we are seeing with these continued revelations about what is happening at No 10 is a pattern of behavior, and ultimately the blame stops with Boris Johnson.
From what I have seen, it seems to me that Boris Johnson and those around him can do whatever they want and we have to do as we are told that is not acceptable to me, this is not is not acceptable to my constituents or, I believe, most people in the country.
And which is certainly not the level in my book.
Mr Bridgen is one of five Tory MPs who have publicly said they wrote to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister. 54 must do so for the vote to take place, although the total number of letters received is kept secret until the threshold is reached.
Meanwhile, Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood told the BBC the Prime Minister must show contrition and get the situation under control or be removed from office.
An investigation by senior civil servant Sue Grays into the Downing Street parties is to be published as soon as possible.
It comes after Downing Street apologized to the Queen for parties held at No 10 the day before Prince Philips’ funeral.
Following these reports, the former head of the Covid task force admitted to having his own departure in December 2020.
Kate Josephs, now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, has apologized for the farewell indoor party with drinks held for her on December 17, 2020, the day before another No10 party.
Ms Josephs said: I am so sorry for doing this and for the anger people will feel as a result. Sheffield has suffered greatly during this pandemic, and I apologize unreservedly for that.
Mr Bridgen said reports of the Friday wine hour parties had taken him by surprise, but insisted it did not matter that the Prime Minister was at the party himself and that now was the time to leave the scene.
He added that he didn’t need to see what Sue Gray is saying to know that for me Boris Johnson has lost the moral authority to lead the country.
Mr Bridgen said: At the end of the day he is responsible for what happens in government, he is responsible for the culture of No 10 and what we were seeing is a culture where it is a rule for them and the rest of us are doing what we’ve been told, and that’s just not acceptable.
I’m not sure an apology solves this problem.
As pressure mounts on Mr Johnson, Cabinet colleagues Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are reportedly meeting with MPs over potential leadership campaigns, although neither has issued an open challenge.
