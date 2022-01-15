Bipartisan effort to break Donald Trump’s grip | News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON — After a year of post-Donald Trump presidency, every major party is finally acting to put him in the rearview mirror of American politics.

President Joe Biden, largely silent on the subject so far, is leading the Democratic effort with searing attacks on Trump’s assault on our system of self-government. Biden is taking the lead in repeatedly calling Trump a “defeated former president,” while doubling down on his own national Build Back Better program to recover from years of the Trump Oval Office.

By personally castigating Trump, Biden is inviting a repeat of their 2020 showdown that amounted to a referendum on the polarizing political novice. This time around, Biden can hope Trump’s chaotic behavior as president will inspire voters to repeat their preference for the 36-year-old former U.S. senator, 8 more, as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

At the same time, Biden can focus on familiarizing voters with his ambitious and very expensive welfare proposals reminiscent of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, which built a protective floor under the nation’s neediest working families. . He also continues to pursue his trademark effort to reach across the partisan divide in Congress, to achieve a more conciliatory and mutually beneficial atmosphere there.

In this regard, a glimmer of optimism can be read in a new willingness of some influential former Republican lawmakers to break with Trump, joining Democrats in opposing him within his adopted party. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, daughter of former Vice President Richard Cheney, is leading the way. Dick Cheney joined her at a meeting with leading House Democrats to honor police and others lost in the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, a moderate whose current influence within the party has waned, also lends moral support to renewed bipartisanship. But any internal criticism of Trump fuels hopes that the Grand Old Party may finally wake up from the hangover of its presidency, although no credible alternative candidate has yet emerged.

Right now, Trump’s dominance remains evident in his huge support in key Midwestern and Southern states that promote or condone right-wing extremism. These tendencies were on display a year ago during the Capitol uprising in the ugly calls to “Hang Mike Pence” for his refusal to bow to Trump’s demand to nullify the Electoral College vote and refuse to certify Biden’s election.

Trump allies such as flamboyant Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri continue to look to “the defeated former president,” as Biden maliciously chose to call Trump, rather than ridding the part of his ways of dividing.

It seems most Republicans have yet to realize that they must break free from the yoke of Donald Trump if they are to restore their former party to the constructive role it once played as peacemakers such as the late Senators John McCain and Bob Dole. A functioning and revered two-party system depends on Republicans doing it.

A fierce Democratic critic of Trump, Representative Adam Schiff of California, in a new book, “Midnight in Washington”, warns that the Trump presidency “has destroyed the Republican Party – once devoted to strong alliances, a healthy distrust of regard to executive power, and the expansion of democracy in the world and transformed it into something else, something unrecognizable, an anti-democratic party, a party ready to tear down the institutions of its own government, a party ready to help and comfort a malevolent foreign power that wants to destroy us, a party hostile to the truth.

Schiff concluded on the imperative to ban Trump from running for president again: “He has not changed. He won’t change. He said it clearly himself without self-awareness or hesitation. A man without character or an ethical compass will never find the way. … What are the chances, if he remains in office, that he will continue to try to cheat? I’ll tell you: one hundred percent.

It was a mouthful, even coming from an avowed political enemy. But it shows how far the party of Lincoln, TR, Ike and Reagan has gone beyond the limits of civil discourse in the era of Donald Trump.

Editor’s Note: Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Incongruity to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at [email protected]

