The Justice and Unity Party is 23 years old. President Joko Widodo, Try Sutrisno and leaders of political parties were present

Media PATRIOT – Jakarta. NJIS Jan 15, 2022 The Justice and Unity Party (PKP) celebrates its 23rd anniversary at the NJIS Kelapa Gadung Building in North Jakarta (Yakut) on Saturday (Jan 15, 2022) with the attendance of President Joko Widodo, the sixth vice-president who is also the founder of the advisory board of PKP. and President, Try Sutrisno virtually and several high-ranking political parties.

Party led by PKP General Manager Major General TNI Major (ret.) Dr H. Yussuf Solichien M, MBA, MSi, PhD. This institution has established itself as a great house in the professions of fighters, warrior fishermen, warrior farmers, warrior workers, warrior workers, warrior entrepreneurs, women fighters, young and millennial fighters and fighters . who, if people have faith, is ready to rob Garuda Pancasila and the people of Indonesia, a great nation and a strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative Indonesian state in the international world.

In his speech, Yussuf Solichien mentioned that for 23 years the PKP has been moving forward in its history to work with other parts of the nation to build the beloved people and country of Indonesia. The PKP advances with strong determination, strong will and high spirit to uphold justice and preserve the unity of the nation. If Bung Kamo is the language of the people, Yussuf said, then PKP is the language of the little people.

God bless, if people trust the PKP to lead this country, we will rob Garuda Pancasila to bring all the Indonesian people to the country and the Indonesian people who are bear, strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative in the international world, have said Yussuf Solichien.

It has been said. The PKP remains consistent as the guardian and protector of Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the Unified State of the Republic of Indonesia and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika against all threats of national disintegration, terrorism, radicalism, intolerance, discrimination and factions. Pancasila with other ideologies,” Yussuf said again.

PKP also reiterated its consistency as a conduit for TNI/Poll’s efforts and interests. the well-being of soldiers / his family and the well-being of retired soldiers.

Later in his speech, Yussuf Solichien also expressed his highest appreciation for the government’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to restore the national economy and continue to boost economic growth.

The PKP also congratulated President Jokow for the honor and reward of chairing the G20. It shows that Indonesia is a big and valuable country that is appreciated internationally. “We are very proud of this achievement.” he said.

In addition to the government’s appreciation, the PKP has also acknowledged its concern over sexual violence against women. For this reason, the PKP also recognizes its concern about sexual violence against women. Therefore, the PKP called on the DPR and the government to immediately enact a law on crimes of sexual violence.

“Those who have done so must be severely punished. If it is necessary to become a eunuch, his genitals must be cut off. says Yussuf Solichien

Yussuf Solichien also addressed the fate, cries and powers of most people, such as fishermen, farmers, workers, businessmen, women, young people and millennials, even intellectuals who have still need the support and help of the PKP to improve their lot.

The fishermen cried out because PP number 85/21 was issued for the PNBP regulations in the maritime and fishing sectors, which imposes a PNPB fee on fishermen with more than 5 GT of fishing vessels. Although Law 17/2016 clearly states that fishermen with boats up to 10 GT and total tonnage up to 60 GT are classified as small fishermen who must be protected and authorized, Yussuf Solichien said.

The chairman of the political party and a number of mass organizations such as NU, Muhammadiyah, LVRI, Pepabri, DHN-45, PPAD, PPAL, PPAU, PP Polri were also present at the commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of the PKP. , and others.

(Irwan red)