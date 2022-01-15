Some GOP members are beginning to test party loyalty to Trump





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona where he plans to castigate anyone who dares question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was volley, likely including the state’s GOP Governor, Doug Ducey.

But 2,000 miles east of Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are getting tired of the charade. Mike Rounds, the usually lowly senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the most daring in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported by his GOP colleagues, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Rounds later said the party needed to get “stronger” to tell voters the truth about the 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, Washington’s top Republicans have engaged in a behind-the-scenes effort to encourage Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of Trump’s most vocal antagonists in the party, to run for a Senate seat. And on Saturday, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican since 2010 to be sworn in as governor of Virginia after leading a campaign that kept Trump at bay.

Less than two months before the start of the 2022 primary season, Trump remains the most popular figure among voters who will decide which Republicans qualify for the fall general election. But recent dynamics bring new clarity to the debate that will likely animate the GOP all year: How far should the candidates align themselves with Trump and his election lie.

“I was very encouraged by the response from a number of different senators in favor of Sen. Rounds,” said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was a rare Republican urging the party to drop Trump. and his electoral obsession.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims that the election was stolen. Election officials and his own attorney general rejected the idea. Trump’s arguments have also been flatly rejected by courts, including judges appointed by the former president.

Yet dissent from Trump’s election within the GOP remains rare. From Ohio to Georgia and Arizona, candidates for Senate, governor and attorney general have fully embraced Trump’s lies as they attempt to win his approval, deflect his fury or gain his base. .

In the short term, such positioning can help Republican candidates gain a foothold in often crowded primary fields. But there are fears that this could hurt the party in the fall, especially among suburban voters who have become increasingly decisive in recent campaigns. The further to the right Republicans now go, the easier it could become for their Democratic rivals to cast them as extremes in a general election.

And every time the candidates spend looking back, it’s time they don’t spend attacking President Joe Biden, who is seen as particularly vulnerable due to rising inflation and coronavirus cases. .

“It’s one of those issues that’s basically popular in a primary and unpopular in a general,” said Chris DeRose, a Republican attorney and former clerk of the superior court for Maricopa County in Arizona.

He said the candidates, who often privately acknowledge the election was fair, were clearly courting the former president by expressing skepticism about the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump is obviously the most sought-after endorsement among Republican candidates,” he said. “It can make all the difference in a Republican primary.”

John Shimkus, a Republican and former congressman from Illinois, said it’s easy for “armchair quarterbacks” who aren’t on the ballot to judge candidates doing what they can to win their primaries.

“All the races are going to be contested by Trump and hyped on Fox. So these candidates have to be very, very careful. They have to win the primary to win the overall,” he said.

The risk, however, is clear in the Arizona Senate race. In a year favoring Republicans, the state should be a relatively workable recovery and some party members are keen for Ducey to enter the race against Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. But Trump’s repeated attacks on Ducey, who has refused to support campaign plots, could make it difficult for him to win a GOP primary.

Prior to his trip, Trump released a statement that he would never endorse Ducey.

Whichever Republicans emerge ahead in Arizona and other critical races will have to convince voters that they should participate in an electoral system that Trump has spent years calling rigged.

Many Republicans still blame Trump for the party’s loss of Georgia’s two Senate elections in 2021, arguing that he depressed turnout by insisting the election would be rigged, denying them control of the Senate. (Trump has argued that further investigation is the only way to inspire confidence in future elections.)

“Trump still has that outsized voice and influence and too many candidates fear his wrath,” said Charlie Dent, a former Republican congressman from Pennsylvania and Trump critic. “We know that Donald Trump will use his megaphone to condemn those who don’t buy into his lies and his false narrative about the 2020 election. So these candidates are in a bind: if they tell the truth, they run the risk losing their primaries and incurring the wrath of Trump, and if they acquiesce and accept this nonsense, they run the risk of alienating a lot of voters.”

Still, DeRose said he’s not worried the issue will drive down turnout, despite what happened in Georgia.

“The Republican base is pretty enthusiastic,” he said, predicting turnout tied with 2010, when Republicans made historic gains in the House. With inflation soaring, ongoing criticism of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said, “Things are not going well in this country and I think you’re going to see this huge backlash.”

Others disagreed. Barbara Comstock, a Trump critic and former GOP congresswoman from Virginia, warned that Republicans risk nominating fringe candidates who will continue to lose overall.

“Republicans feel like they’re going to win no matter who’s on the ticket. And I disagree with that thesis,” she said, pointing to Ohio, where the Senate candidates are desperately trying to outdo each other. “I think you’re really taking a chance blowing reliable runs.”

Nonetheless, Trump is expected to continue hammering the issue on Saturday in Florence, Ariz., a Republican stronghold about 70 miles southeast of Phoenix. It’s the first of what aides say will be a faster pace of events for Trump in the coming months. Trump on Friday announced another rally later in January in Texas, where the March 1 primary officially kicks off the midterm campaign.

__

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves in Pierre, South Dakota, contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/some-in-gop-begin-testing-partys-lockstep-loyalty-to-trump/600136136/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos