Volunteers support Prabowo-Jokowi Forward in the 2024 elections





Harianjogja.com, JAKARTA The Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) Joint Secretariat encourages Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo or Jokowi side by side in the presidential race in the 2024 election. This is in order to continue the continuity of work and national development towards advanced Indonesia. “We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo, the vice-presidential candidate,” said Prabowo Jokowi Coordination Secretariat Chairman G Gisel. during the declaration of Prabowo Jokowi in North Jakarta. via a press release, Saturday (15/1/2022). ). Gisel explained that during President Joko Widodo’s second term, Indonesia had at least shown some progress. Through the formation of Indonesia’s second Maju cabinet, he considered ministers tried to provide the best performance for all Indonesians. Prabowo, who was his political opponent in the 2019 presidential election, was also appointed defense minister. Of course, this is a tactical and strategic step and a major decision taken by President Jokowi to consolidate national political strength and stability, both in government and in parliament, he said. Explain. Even so, Gisel acknowledged that this period of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Volume II was in a difficult and challenging position. The impact of the global crisis and Covid-19 has had negative effects on all aspects of life, especially the economy and health. This condition, he added, requires a rapid and appropriate response from the government, both in the health and economic fields. In accelerating investment, the government is focusing on assessing the implementation of business licenses and the provision of investment facilities made and provided by ministries and institutions. From the results of the assessment, the Job Creation Act or Job Creation Act is born. This law is considered by the government as being able to carry out economic reforms. Indeed, the current regulations regarding businesses and investments are too complicated. So the rules to make it easier to invest need to be revamped by not making it hard, but making it easier, he said. Gisel said that in the infrastructure sector, the government ensures that the construction of infrastructure and transport networks in various parts of Indonesia does not stop even if the spread of Covid-19 cannot be controlled. . Next, no less important is the program to transfer the status of the State Capital (IKN) from DKI Jakarta to the regencies of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan. It is planned to start in the first half of 2024. “Based on this realization, we at the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto, presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo, vice-presidential candidate under the Kebinet Forward Indonesia Volume II to stand for election in 2024,” he said. Source: JIBI/Bisnis.com

