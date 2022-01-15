Adler: Clinton v. Jones, presidential immunity and Donald Trump | Columns





David Adler

The big issues of constitutional law, how can the president be held liable, whether the president is likely to face legal action, and whether the president of the United States can be sued for damages- civil interests arouse great interest and, sometimes, great decisions.

Former President Donald Trump’s assertion in federal court this week of absolute immunity from civil lawsuits stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill represents yet another reminder of the landmark Supreme Court ruling in 1997. in Clinton v. Jones on the Scope of Presidential Immunity.

Clinton v. Jones was a landmark case, in its origins, its substance and its impact. Ultimately, the 9-0 Supreme Courts ruling that President Bill Clinton was not immune from civil suits for unofficial acts set off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

While President of the United States, Bill Clinton was sued by Paula Jones who alleged that as an employee of the state of Arkansas she was sexually harassed by then-Governor Bill Clinton . President Clinton asserted that he was entitled to temporary immunity from civil suits by virtue of his office and that Joness’ trial should be delayed until the expiration of his second term.

To his credit, President Clinton has not argued that he has absolute immunity from Ms. Jones’ civil lawsuit seeking damages for sexual harassment. Had he engaged in the conduct alleged by Mrs. Jones while President, he would have found himself without precedent of immunity since the Supreme Court in 1982 in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, had ruled that a president enjoys absolute immunity for official conduct only. Only an extraordinarily brazen president would claim immunity for alleged sexual harassment. Clinton did not. He instead asked the judges for temporary immunity until the end of his presidential term.

In a landmark ruling that poses significant threats to Donald Trump’s claim to absolute immunity from civil suits stemming from the Jan. 6 violence on Capitol Hill, Judge John Paul Stevens, writing for the Court in Clinton v. Jones, rejected Clinton’s plea, saying there is no constitutional immunity for a president engaged in unofficial conduct.

Certainly, as Judge Stevens observed, the President enjoys absolute immunity in circumstances involving the performance of official duties. This protection serves the public interest, Stevens explained, because it allows presidents to carry out their official duties and duties without fear that a particular decision will result in personal liability.

But that reasoning, Stevens said, provides no support for unofficial conduct. Building on an earlier decision, Stevens wrote, the sphere of protected action must be closely related to immunities justifying the purposes. Immunity is based on the nature of the function performed, not on the identity of the actor who performed it.

The Court’s landmark decision in Clinton v. Jones carefully considered and rejected President Clinton’s arguments for immunity. There was no precedent available for Clinton. Complaints against the pre-presidential conduct of Theodore Roosevelt and Harry Truman were dismissed before they took office, and two cases against John F. Kennedy involving a car accident during the 1960 presidential campaign were settled after he took office .

President Clinton argued that a civil lawsuit would seriously interfere with the President’s daily schedule, including meetings focused on national security, domestic politics, and the performance of many presidential duties and functions. But Judge Stevens stressed that competent judicial management of a trial would prevent serious disruptions to the president’s duties. Depositions could be taken without unduly interrupting the duties of the President. Presidential testimony could even be recorded. The presidential presence at the trial could be avoided. Basically, Stevens said, a president like Clinton, who has played golf and attended various sporting and cultural events, could take the time to participate in civil litigation.

The argument that a president should be immune from civil challenges for disruption and interference was prima facie flawed, for an important reason beyond those detailed by Justice Stevens. The Constitution provides for impeachment trials and the president and staff are expected to continue the work of the administration. In theory, a president so tormented by a civil lawsuit could invoke the 25th Amendment and temporarily cede the reins of authority to the vice president.

The Court also rejected Clinton’s claim that the separation of powers doctrine shielded him from civil suit. Judge Stevens wrote that it is well settled law that the separation of powers doctrine does not preclude any exercise of jurisdiction over the President of the United States. Indeed, the judiciary, as history shows, can determine the legality of the official conduct of the president, and it follows that it can determine the legality of his unofficial conduct.

The decision in Clinton v. Jones presents serious challenges to former President Trump’s immunity claim in three civil lawsuits stemming from the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta overheard Trump’s attorney claim that the president enjoys absolute immunity, since Trump was merely making political speeches on the timeskip, at the Save rally. America, an act that is part of the president’s normal duties. , in this case speaking to subscribers about government issues. He heard that Trump was not inciting an insurrection, but encouraging patriotic and peaceful behavior, although he told the crowd to fight like hell, and that if they didn’t fight like hell, Hell, they wouldn’t have a country. He told his supporters, wrongly, that he would join them in a march to the Capitol building, to make your voices heard.

Judge Mehta seemed skeptical of Trump’s claim that his speech was part of normal presidential activities. He asked Trump’s lawyer where to draw the line between private and public speech, between official and unofficial conduct. And he, like millions of Americans, wondered why Trump hadn’t spoken out about the violence on Capitol Hill, waiting about two hours before tweeting to followers that they should go home.

Judge Mehtas will have to answer whether Trump’s speech was official or unofficial conduct. A conclusion that Trump’s speech was an official means, as lawyers for the Democratic lawmakers and Capitol police officers told the court: The president could be promoting treason in a public forum, and according to Trump’s reasoning , the court would be powerless to assess whether his conduct is immune. .

David Adler, PHD, is a renowned author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Presidential Power. His academic writings have been cited by the United States Supreme Court and lower courts by Democrats and Republicans in the United States Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part by a Wyoming Humanities grant funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew Foundation W. Mellon. Adler can be contacted at [email protected]

