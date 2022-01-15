Boris Johnson brought to the brink by the vengeful assistant he crossed paths with





Shortly after 3.30pm on January 7, Dominic Cummings pulled the trigger for the latest tirade against his former boss, Boris Johnson.

Since being acrimoniously forced out of his post as Britain’s prime minister’s most powerful adviser 14 months ago, Cummings has repeatedly resurfaced to throw dirt on Johnson and his UK government. This time it was a zinger.

In May 2020, a senior official in Johnson’s office invited staff to a pandemic drinks party in the garden of the Prime Ministers’ official residence and workplace at 10 Downing Street, Cummings wrote. in his BlogSue Gray, the senior official investigating allegations of other unlawful gatherings, should be able to find evidence by email, he said.

Three months after Johnson’s allies spoke of a decade in office after a triumphant party conference, Cummings’ post has left the prime minister struggling to salvage his career.

It took only three days after Cummings’ salvo on Monday for ITV to track down and publish the incriminating email from Johnsons senior private secretary Martin Reynolds urging around 100 staff to bring their own alcohol in socially distanced drinks.

On Wednesday, Johnson issued a humble apology in the House of Commons, in which he acknowledged his attendance and said he believed it was a work event. The gathering has been added to the scope of the Grays probe, which could wrap up as early as next week. More damaging details keep coming out. The Daily Mirror reported that Downing Street rallies were regular Friday events during the lockdown and the Prime Minister often stopped for a chat on his way to his private quarters. Staff purchased a wine fridge to keep stocked during happy hours, the newspaper said.

When Johnson looks back on his worst week in politics, the influence of Cummings, 50, hangs heavy. He was scathing about his former bosses’ handling of the pandemic, likening the prime minister to an out-of-control shopping cart. It is alsowriting about how the Prime Minister planned to charge secret donors for renovations to his apartment. A few days later, the Electoral Commission opened a probe in the case that ended last month with a fine imposed on the ruling Conservative Party.

Admittedly, Cummings himself has been a controversial figure in British politics who has been marred by allegations of Covidrule breaches.

Either way, Johnson’s worry is that his former assistant isn’t done. Having been part of the premier team at the height of the pandemic, Cummings had a front-row view of events in the crucial months currently under scrutiny for alleged rule-breaking at the heart of government. Other evidence involving Johnson’s photos, emails or documents could be terminal for the prime ministers’ 57-year term.

He is campaigning to prove Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister, said Polly Mackenzie, chief executive of Demos, a think tank. Clearly this is some type of retribution.

Cummings did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Whether Cummings has more ammunition on Johnson is a major concern, said a Tory MP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another conservative who worked closely with Cummings said he had a keen interest in nuclear war and knew that the mere threat of having a weapon was enough to exert influence.

Plummeting in the polls and with a majority of Britons saying he should quit, Johnson is now at a low ebb and bracing for the results of Grays’ inquiry. There has been a steady stream of revelations about which Downing Street parties appeared to be breaking the rules. , with few signs of stopping. The probe was widened on Friday to include new allegations in the Daily Telegraph about two parties in Issue 10 on April 16, 2021, the day before Prince Philips’ funeral. Johnson’s office said he had apologized to Queen Elizabeth II about it.

But Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies declined to answer when asked if there would be any further revelations about the parties.

If Gray discovers evidence of criminality, the police could also get involved.

Johnson’s fate as prime minister is in the hands of his Tory backbench MPs, 15% of whom 54 MPs can trigger a vote on his leadership by submitting letters of no confidence. A handful of MPs in his party have already publicly called on him to quit, and the anger is in private simmer. Many say they will make up their minds once they see Gray’s findings.

Perhaps most worryingly, Johnson himself could not guarantee in a call this week with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross that there would be no further damaging revelations, according to the Times newspaper. . Ross then called on him to resign.

Cummings is best known for winning the Brexit campaign. But he also has the form of apparent breaches of coronavirus regulations, driving his family 250 miles to Durham, in the northeast of England, when people were told to stay at home. It caused a significant crisis for Johnson, culminating in Cummings issuing an apology at a press conference in the Downing Street garden.

He is also featured in a photo from one of the gatherings under investigation. Published by the Guardian, it shows him in the Downing Street garden next to Johnson and Reynolds. In his January 7 blog, he denied it was a party, saying outdoor work meetings were encouraged because the virus was less transmissible outdoors.

After leaving government, Cummings gave a nearly seven-hour wilt testimony to a parliamentary committee, calling Johnson unfit to be prime minister and accusing him of disastrous decisions that resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people who did not need to die.

In his many posts since then, he has excoriated Johnson’s leadership and frequently criticizes the prime minister’s wife, Carrie, arguing that she has excessive influence and maneuvered her allies into leadership positions.

But Cummings isn’t the only person capable of hurting Johnson more, Demoss Mackenzie said. If Johnson sought to scapegoat more junior officials in Downing Street to save himself, it could backfire, she said.

Dominic could be a catalyst here, but a big cleanup of a group of punished people can actually make the problem worse, she said. There are too many people who know too much.

