Pakistan’s national security policy: wish list, whitewash or vision statement?





The quote about ancient Prussia – that it was not a country with an army but an army with a country – is true for Pakistan today. Their first national security policy, a redacted version of which was published by Prime Minister Imran Khan who also wrote the foreword to it, reinforces the truism.

But then, in India, we don’t have much to brag about. Despite repeated attempts to draft one, India still lacks a national security doctrine. Pakistan has one, approved by the cabinet last month, a redacted version of which was released on January 14.

Written by a committee headed by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, the document, which will be reviewed every year and by every new government (much like the Indian President’s speech to parliament), reinforces most of what strategic thinkers Indians have said about Pakistan – that the country continues to be obsessed with India. India is mentioned more than any other nation – 16 times to be precise in 62 pages – with the Jammu and Kashmir conflict mentioned as being at the heart of our bilateral relations, something India is not opposed to. ‘OK.

A separate section on Jammu and Kashmir affirms that Pakistan remains unwavering in its moral, diplomatic, political and legal support for the people of Kashmir until they obtain their right to self-determination guaranteed by the international community in accordance to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Although India’s actions of August 2019 are denounced, surprisingly, no call is made for India to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The document recognizes that the most acute form of efforts to undermine the stability and national harmony of a society is terrorism. Indian leaders may remain skeptical of Pakistan’s protests over it, but the document reveals the deep unease within the Pakistani state over the Frankenstein monster it created and is now forced to sleep with . The employment of terrorism has become a preferred policy choice for hostile actors in addition to soft intrusion through various non-kinetic means, the document states. Terrorism is also used to disrupt and delay development initiatives. India would dismiss it as the devil quoting scripture, but the document claims that Pakistan pursues a policy of zero tolerance for any group involved in terrorist activities on its soil. As the former Deputy Chief of Indian Army, Lt. Gen. CA Krishnan (retired) observed: “Statements of complacency indicate that Pakistan is not likely to change its approach to terrorism.

The document was used by its authors to draw international attention to domestic developments in India. The rise of Hindutva-led politics in India is deeply concerning and has an impact on Pakistan’s immediate security. The political exploitation of a belligerent policy towards Pakistan by India’s rulers has led to the threat of military adventurism and non-contact warfare to our immediate east. There are concerns about the growing accumulation of Indian weapons, facilitated by access to advanced technologies and exceptions to non-proliferation rules…

Nevertheless, the authors were careful not to name or blame the hand of India – as some fringe elements within Pakistan’s security establishment do – behind some of the terrorist threats facing the Pakistani state. On the contrary, he protests against a deep desire for peace with India. Yet he accuses India of harboring hegemonic designs and, for a document that is supposed to be a vision statement, resorts to petty tactical charges such as violations of the ceasefire against India. As former Indian Coast Guard Chief Prabhakaran Paleri, who advocated a national security policy for India that is more than just military security, has observed, it is about a very amateurish document, as if prepared by a junior military officer, and is more of a wish list than a pragmatic strategic policy on the basis of which a defined governance intervention can be modelled.

Over the past seven decades, Pakistan has maintained its security policy linked to its strategic alliance with the United States. Even after the dissolution of most Western military pacts such as SEATO and CENTO, Pakistan remained the centerpiece of US strategic policies in Central Asia and South Asia. Thus, even at the height of the ideological Cold War, Pakistan could, through skillful diplomatic maneuvers, maintain cordial ties with both the capitalist West and communist China, and could even bring about a sea change in the world. global strategic order by facilitating a rapprochement between the two.

Pakistan still seems to be hallucinating about this stellar role, although its relationship with the United States has come under severe economic and strategic strain in recent years. Pakistan and the United States share a long history of bilateral cooperation, the document said. … Our continued cooperation will remain essential for regional peace and stability. At the same time, the policy also indicates that Pakistan does not subscribe to the policy of camps, apparently referring to the new “cold war” which seems to be breaking out between the United States and China.

We can see the beginning of a recognition that the economy is its main national security challenge, the lieutenant general pointed out. Krishnan. All the same document reads more like a document of national aspiration. A good first step.

The authors of the document seem upset that the United States is trying to reduce its relationship with Pakistan to its role in the fight against terrorism. Communicating Pakistan’s concerns to policy makers in Washington while seeking to broaden our partnership beyond a narrow focus on counterterrorism will be a priority, the document says.

The other major departure from Pakistan’s traditional diplomatic vision is the limited space devoted to the Middle East and the Islamic world. Ever since its loss of the eastern arm in 1971 and its assertion of Islamic identity during the Zia-ul Haq era, Pakistan had emphasized its ties with Persian Gulf states. But they hardly find a mention in the document except once or twice.

Despite the strong strategic ties that have been forged with China in recent years, the authors have taken care not to present Pakistan as a satellite of China. Pakistan’s deep-rooted historical ties with China are driven by shared interests and mutual understanding, and ties with Beijing are based on trust and strategic convergence. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor deserves special mention as a project of national importance, which redefines regional connectivity and gives impetus to Pakistan’s economy. As Lieutenant General. Utpal Bhattachejee (retired) observed: For a long time Pakistan’s national security policy was based on three Ases – Allah, America and the military. Since the 1970s, there is also a C – China. The C now looms larger.

Observers in India are largely skeptical of the peace protests made in the document. Maybe it’s all to gain international support for its economy, which is at an all-time low, said Colonel SC Tyagi, who had worked closely with the National Security Council Secretariat. What is a complete change in this document is that he disengaged from the United States and embraced China for sure, which does not bode well for others.

Paleri points out several issues in the document. Goals are lacking, he says. It is also time limited – 2022-26 which is very short for a policy. Policies are not time-bound, especially for an NSP. The policy does not say that there will be no wars with India. The decision on war is not under the control of governments but of controlling forces. In cases like India or the United States, the controlling forces are the governments. For Pakistan, controlling forces are multidimensional – internal and external. The government is not part of it. My ultimate take is that India shouldn’t get carried away with this. Just close your eyes and carry on without getting distracted or playing Charlie Brown.

